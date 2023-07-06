Fans Slam Kris Jenner for Listing Pricey Resale Items Like $14K Chanel Jacket & $4K Louis Vuitton Bag

Kris Jenner is known for her business chic style. The Kardashian-Jenner matriach has flaunted exquisite haute couture designs and sleek silhouettes over the time. However, fans are slamming her recent show of wealth. The momager has shared a few of her priced possessions on her family's fashion website, Kardashian Kloset. She has priced a limited edition Chanel jacket at a whopping $14,000 and a Louis Vuitton travel bag at $4,195, despite signs of wear and tear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

Also Read: Kris Jenner Admits She Carries ‘Guilt’ for Making Her Family Famous

Describing the Chanel vintage coat as "rare," the website also claims that it is in "excellent condition." The monochromatic and rainbow sequined jacket has a windowpane plaid pattern and features technicolored crystal logo buttons on the front and sleeves. It also boasts of double front pockets and intricate silver-style signature chain embroidery. Meanwhile, the used Louis Vuitton bag is described to be in "good condition" despite displaying "signs of wear" on the exterior and interior.

According to the The U.S. Sun, fans have been debating as to why the items are being priced so high. "Y’all have so much money. Why not donate these items? Or the proceeds to a good cause?" one fan asked. A second fan questioned, "Why is everything so expensive on here? Don’t they get half the things for free? As PR?" A third fan exclaimed, "Imagine getting the bulk of your clothes for free, and then reselling them when you're already ridiculously rich."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

This is not the first time the Hulu star has flaunted her expensive wardrobe for sale. Jenner listed and sold over $10,000 in used luxury handbags on the website in March. The items sold included a limited edition Schiaparelli handbag worth $4,495; a rare Iris Noble handbag worth $6,295; a VBH bag priced at $395; a Valentino purse sold for $995; and a unique Vintage Bally bag priced at $350. A bright orange Frame tote bag was priced the cheapest at $295, while a rare Chanel tote bag sold for $1,395. The list also included a cheap Pink winter hat for $25, a high-fashion Schiaparelli skirt in a US size 10 made of "wool, polyester, and lamb leather" priced at $3,995, and a black Hermès wallet worth $4,995, plus $14.95 shipping.

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian Slams Kim as ‘Intolerable’ & Considers Giving Her the Silent Treatment ‘Forever’

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Kim Kardashian is also known to put her enviable "used clothes collection" on the resale site. Previously, the beauty mogul sold $36,000 worth of Balenciaga clothing and accessories on the online site. In December the SKIMS founder also sold pricey clothing from haute fashion brands including Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Christian Dior, Prada, and Dolce & Gabbana on the family site. The U.S. Sun reported that fans heavily criticized the glam decision and expressed their anger over her "not giving money to charity."

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian Shades Kim as Kris Jenner Calls Her the 'Leader' of the Kardashian Clan

More from Inquisitr

KUWTK Alum Rob Kardashian Has Many Jobs To Stay Busy After Leaving Reality TV

Kris Jenner Praises Kim Kardashian Amid Feud Between Her and Kourtney Involving Dolce & Gabbana