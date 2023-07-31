Kris Jenner Shares "Au-Natural" Look in Throwback Photos as Fans are Left Surprised

The Kardashians star Kris Jenner is one of the most incredible personalities on reality television. Her calm demeanor followed by her loving and supportive nature has won the hearts of her fans globally. However, besides her persona, the reality star is also known for being quite the fashion icon in recent years. As Kris mentions in an episode of The Kardashians, "I think that feeling young is a state of mind".

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ilya S. Savenok

The mother of five recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post dedicated to her dear cousin, Cici Bussey. The carousel post included quite a few throwback pictures from the time that both cousins were much younger. Kris penned down an emotional caption as she fondly recalled the several memories that she's shared with Bussey.

She also expressed genuine gratitude for all the years that Bussey has stood by Kris's side and went on to gush about the countless memories shared, and anticipated the dozens more to follow. In conclusion of the caption, Kris not just thanked Bussey for being there for her, but for being there for her children as well. She credits Bussey with the title of her 'Ride or Die.'

While fans fawned over the caption, the one thing that didn't slip out of their notice were pictures of Kris at a much earlier stage of life. In the first image of the birthday post, Kris stood alongside Bussey with cheerful smiles on their faces. Fans were offered a rare sneak peek at the mother of five in her youth. In the first picture, Kris appeared to be donning her iconic pixie hairstyle. She followed this up with a classic plaid shirt with a zipper. Along with this, a dainty heart pendant with a minimalistic silver chain strung on her neck.

Image Source: Instagram | @krisjenner

In another picture from the carousel, Kris sported a fringe and donned a chic outfit. What appears to be a black high-neck top with white and red stripes. Her cousin sported a similar white top as she posed alongside Kris, with the two grinning gleefully. In the comment section of the post, several fans took note of the striking resemblance between Kourtney and Kris in this particular picture. "Second picture looks so much like Kourtney," said one person.

Image Source: Instagram | @krisjenner

Others in the comment section were swooning over the images and talked about how timeless Kris appeared to be. They proceeded to shower Kris with love and compliments. "From Kardashians, Kris is. my favorite one. Such a powerful, hardworking woman and dedicated mother!", said one person. "@krisjenner You are beautiful" added another one.

Image Source: Reddit | @krisjennerr

A platform on Reddit posted a few more pictures of Kris from back in the day, similar to the reality star's Instagram post. The post on Reddit featured several snaps, not just with Bussey but many others. Including her five daughters, who were all dressed in accents of red and white. "So beautiful," commented a user on the post.

