Kris Jenner Screams at James Corden After Catching Him Naked in Kylie Jenner's Bathroom

James Corden left fans gobsmacked as the comedian stripped completely naked while teaming up with the Kardashians for this week's episode of "The Late Late Show." The show host spent the day as a personal assistant to Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and momager Kris Jenner for the show's 'Take A Break!' skit. The British comedian turned into a personal assistant for the famous family and was tasked with making a boozy smoothie for Kris Jenner and buying gummy bears for Kim Kardashian.

Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Theo Wargo/Staff

Corden started off his duties by joining Kris, 67, in her home gym where she was working out on her treadmill. "Usually my assistant works out with me in the mornings so we can take notes," she told him. "Well I already worked out at like 4 AM so," replied Corden. "Do it again!" added Kris, before she asked him to make her a shake for when she was done with her workout. "Oh so not like a physical shake? Like get it together!" he asked, to which Kris replied, "No. Love your energy, James, thank you!"

The 44-year-old then made his way to Jenner's kitchen and started to make her a green smoothie from the vegetables on display in her very impressive fridge. He selected cucumbers, spinach and avocado for the shake and then spotted an opened bottle of white wine.

Corden shocked fans as he decided to get naked while taking a shower in Kylie Jenner's office, with momager Kris bursting in. Kris had gone in search of her absent assistant but was left with more than she bargained for when she finally found him. "Oh s**t! What the f*** are you doing?" Kris screamed as James rushed to try and protect his modesty.

A surprised Kris added, "Oh my god! I can't unsee that," as she rushed to close the door. Speaking through the door, the 67-year-old said, "James, get out of the shower, get a towel! Nobody is supposed to be in Kylie's bathroom. I could get in a lot of trouble here, somebody could sue us for this!" As Corden agreed to come out, he asked, "Can I have some privacy?" He later came clean about his antics to Kylie as she went on a Zoom call with the star while working from London. Kylie was less than impressed and decided to hang up on him.

Image Source: Youtube/The Late Late Show With James Corden

However, this bathroom detour didn't stop Corden from completing his duties as an assistant. Once out of the shower and clothed, the "Cats" actor got back on track by bringing Khloe Kardashian a salad. The pair proceeded to do the famous salad shake seen on The Kardashians, playing it up as they shook their meal up, down, and side to side.

Why is this video of Kim Kardashian and James Corden going viral ‼️ pic.twitter.com/m19jhKtUO5 — Videos that go harder 🔥🔥🌟 (@KshHarry__NEWS) April 13, 2023

Then, Kim Kardashian needed Corden to drive her to the gas station so she could pick up a pack of gum and gummy bears. Once inside the gas station, he put on his secret service hat, jokingly telling a customer to "get on the ground" so no one would notice the SKIMS founder, to which the patron obliged. Kim couldn't contain her laughter, holding up a hand to cover her mouth and they exited the station. He added, "I'm sorry that happened."