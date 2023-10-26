Kris Jenner Says Cheating on Robert Kardashian is the 'Biggest Regret' of Her Life

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner candidly opened up about her past affairs and the regrets she holds from that time. Her conversation with her daughter Khloé Kardashian navigated her affair, how it impacted her family, and how everything happened for a reason. The revelation took place when Khloé inquired about her mother’s mindset during the affair: "What was your mindset when you cheated?"

She added, "When you did that with my dad and you had four kids and you had a family? Yes, I know you were really young..." The question came as a shock to Kris, who clearly did not expect this topic to be discussed. The episode began with Khloé asking her mother about her 1989 affair with Todd Waterman. The affair ultimately led to her divorce from Robert Kardashian in 1991.

Khloé questioned Kris's rationality behind her actions, underscoring the complexity of her situation. Kris candidly responded, “I think being really young and dumb is something that plays into it because you don’t really understand the consequences of your actions.” The heartfelt conversation allowed Kris to express her remorse for her past actions, she asserted. “I don’t know because he was such a great husband and such a great dad, and I think that I fell into a situation where I thought that the grass was greener somewhere else. And I made a huge mistake. That’s like my life’s biggest regret.” Kris further adds, “You know, I’m not proud of the way that I behaved at that time, but you know what? Everything happens for a reason. I really do live my life by thinking God has a plan, and without that whole thing happening, there never would have been Kendall and Kylie.”

As per the Daily Mail reports, during a confessional in the episode, Kris exclaimed, “When I got divorced, Robert and I became best friends. We talked on the phone all day long and helped each other through things all the time, and I did have regrets. I thought, “Wow, what was I thinking?” So I just want Khloé to be really careful when she makes these decisions, and she has to let somebody go.” She further adds, “I move very fast and make decisions quickly. Khloé taking her time—that's amazing, and I understand where she’s at, and I think it’s in a really healthy place. She is one of the strongest people I’ve ever met.” Kris hoped her daughter would consider these lessons, especially when considering her relationship with Tristan Thompson, the father of her children, True and Tatum.

According to the reports in People, in the conversation, she tells Khloé, “I just want you to be happy,” to which the Good American co-founder replies, “I already have my happily ever after with my kids. I’m totally happy. When you have a partner, you know, I always put that person first, and I don’t want to put anyone but my kids first. Life is short. My kids are this age only for literally a blink of an eye. And I am proud of myself for being with them, like diving into them as much as I have, because it’s really easy to just be like, ‘No, someone else does it.’ That’s not what I want to do in my life right now, and it’s not who I’ve ever been.” Kris asserted, “But how amazing for your kids, and how amazing to have this experience with them and be so present because a lot of people aren’t." Khloé exclaims, “I want to just enjoy my life with them, and if I find a guy, then I’ll find a guy. That’s not my top priority, but I genuinely don’t want anything right now. I don’t want the responsibility of another person right now, so give me time.”

