Kris Jenner Praises Kim Kardashian Amid Feud Between Her and Kourtney Involving Dolce & Gabbana

The Kardashian family drama continues to make headlines as tensions rise between the eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian and her sister Kim Kardashian.

In a preview for an upcoming episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney is seen expressing her frustration with Kim, stating, "There's no sense of loyalty, it's who she is to her core." This remark from Kourtney prompted their mother, Kris Jenner, to deliver a toast at Kim's birthday dinner, where she said, "You are pretty much the leader of our family," as per The U.S. Sun. The unexpected statement caught Kim off guard, and Kourtney appeared visibly bothered by the announcement, as she was seen exchanging an annoyed look with her husband, Travis Barker.

The latest episode follows up with a visibly annoyed Kim's jab at Kourtney during a discussion about her Dolce & Gabbana show. Kim reveals that she had been mindful of her sister's feelings while planning the event. “Meanwhile, I had already worn the Madonna piece a long time ago. Some of the looks she ended up with at her wedding, I wore before. I wore the Madonna thing for Keeping Up in 2018. She used the Madonna patch for her bridal thing with the black veil. The same outfit I already owned,” Kim clarified.

"She [Kim] felt like her [Kourtney's] wedding vibes were, like, stripped from her," Kendall Jenner said during a conversation between her and Kylie Jenner.

Kim's comment about Kourtney's lack of friends also sparked backlash from fans. When discussing Kourtney's objections to her business decisions, Kim sarcastically asks, "Kourtney's saying every one of her friends thinks this is weird but she doesn't have any friends. Who's her friends? Travis?" she snapped. This remark did not sit well with viewers. However, after Kourtney's announcement of her pregnancy, things seem to calm down a bit. Despite the ongoing feud between the sisters, Kim took a moment to congratulate Kourtney on her pregnancy announcement by sharing the video where Kourtney shared the news about having a baby with her husband Barker.

Kim shared the news, writing, "Congrats!!! We're having a Kravis baby!!!" alongside celebratory emojis.

The continuous conflicts within the Kardashian family, which were light-hearted when the sisters were young, have captivated audiences for years. The upcoming episode, however, spills the beans about the ongoing feud and may shed light on the underlying issues that have caused this rift between Kim and Kourtney. Fans and regular watchers of the show eagerly await the episode's release to clear the air and know more about the lives of the Kardashian and Jenner sisters. All the while, the Kardashian family remains captivating for audiences as the women embark on their individual journeys throughout the show.

