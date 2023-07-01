Khloé Kardashian Teases Momager Kris Jenner for Giving Her $300 to Buy Cheeseburgers at In-N-Out!

Kris Jenner's familiarity with fast-food establishments, particularly In-N-Out, seems to be quite limited. Khloé Kardashian revealed that she was taken aback by her mother's surprising understanding of fast food prices. During the latest episode of The Kardashians, Khloé and Kris, along with Kim Kardashian and a few others, embarked on a girls' trip to Las Vegas to celebrate Kim's 42nd birthday with an Usher concert. Unfortunately, their plans were disrupted by inclement weather and turbulence, compelling them to return to Los Angeles, reports US Weekly.

They decided to visit an In-N-Out Burger outlet, where the group ordered multiple meals. To cover the bill, Kris handed over several hundred-dollar bills. “Mom, I don’t know how the f--- you have never been to a fast-food restaurant. We don’t need hundreds of dollars,” the Good American co-founder exclaimed. While facing the cameras, she expressed astonishment at her mother's lack of knowledge regarding the prices at the fast food restaurant. Khloé revealed to viewers that Jenner had handed her $100 to cover the cost of the burgers. “My mom gave me $100 [to pay for cheeseburgers]. She tried to give me $300 — I don’t think she realized how much fast food restaurants are,” Khloé said.

While it was undoubtedly a memorable moment for Kris, it appears that the momager is not the only individual in the family who is slightly disconnected from reality. According to a report by Today, Kendall Jenner made headlines in May 2022 when her lack of familiarity with cutting a cucumber was featured on an episode of The Kardashians. The report highlighted her surprise upon discovering the significant number of seeds inside the cucumber.

Due to all the comments she was getting on social media, Kendall decided to address her lackluster kitchen skills at a screening event and Q&A panel that she attended in Los Angeles in June 2022. “Khloé was right, watching it back sometimes can be therapy and I know this is actually silly. Like this isn’t a real big deal to me. It’s hysterical. But watching it back, because I was like, ‘Why did I cut it? Like, I don’t even know why I cut it like that."

Kendall clarified how she took it as a teaching moment: "I was like, ‘Can you help me? Can you teach me? Like, what did I do wrong? How can I do better?' I really took it seriously. I think it’s hysterical and I love it. Honestly, it’s because it couldn’t be more me! Like, I am like a noodle that does weird things," Kendall said.

As per People, to add a playful touch to her Halloween celebration that year, Kendall donned a cucumber costume and posed with a knife. The reality star then revealed that despite her cucumber-cutting mishap, she actually spends a considerable amount of time in the kitchen, preparing beloved dishes for her friends. Among her culinary repertoire are family-favorite meals such as rice pilaf with herbed chicken and vegetables.

