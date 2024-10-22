Kris Jenner Has Strict Rules for Corey Gamble as She Plans Her Wedding: "He’ll Do..."

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have been going strong for a decade. The two first crossed paths at a party hosted by fashion designer, Riccardo Tisci, in Ibiza, in August 2014. Their relationship has thrived despite Gamble allegedly being subjected to very strict rules laid down by the Kardashian momager. Jenner is reportedly eager to get married, but not without an ironclad prenup, signing which would however mean more restrictions for the producer.

"Corey already has plenty of rules about what he can and can’t do and say, but once they tie the knot things are going to get even more restrictive,” a source told Life & Style Magazine. “It has him questioning if it’s really worth his while since he ultimately won’t walk away with much if they do divorce," the source added.

Jenner fueled engagement rumors this year when she hinted during one of the episodes of The Kardashians that she would 'maybe' get married when she is 70. The informant disclosed that the ambitious momager envisions a lavish wedding and wants to have the largest celebration possible with close to a thousand guests. "At the end of the day he will do what he is told,” the insider said, “but it’s shaping up to be one of the most stressful weddings imaginable because Kris wants to turn it into this over-the-top event, twice the size of Kourtney’s.”

Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble at the amfAR Cannes Gala on May 23, 2019, in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Pascal Le Segretain)

The guest list is rumored to have multiple A-list performances, with Jenner allegedly 'pressuring' Gamble to reach out to 'every big celebrity he knows' despite the date for the big day being still up in the mix. "She is so over the top with all her ideas and poor Corey is having to try and talk her back down to earth because he doesn’t want to deal with all the stress of such a huge undertaking."

Kris Jenner can’t explain ‘chemistry’ with Corey Gamble despite ‘f—ing big’ age gap pic.twitter.com/ACRsLoBSMg — Page Six (@PageSix) May 30, 2024

"Kris is more concerned with what names she can wrangle and the status it can bring her than the actual commitment to Corey,” the source concluded. “She’s not even wearing an engagement ring, but she is already in full bridezilla mode.” Earlier in 2018, four years into their relationship, Jenner was questioned whether Gamble had proposed as she was seen sporting a huge diamond ring.

As per People magazine, on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Jenner decided to keep the audience guessing during a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts. She chose to snack on a platter of bugs in front of her instead of answering the question posed to her. “No, I am not going to answer,” she said, while Gamble watched backstage. Corden jokingly said that her ring was sufficient, which had Jenner ultimately remarking, “This is not the ring.”