Kris Jenner Shows Off $2.5k Designer Purse, A Freebie She Got Despite Her $170m Net Worth

Kris Jenner proudly displayed a complimentary purse in a recent photo, which is valued at up to $2,500. The famous momager of the Kardashian clan has an estimated net worth of approximately $170 million. Kris Jenner, aged 67, took to her Instagram story to showcase a picture of a white handbag along with a note from the prestigious fashion brand Mugler. The elegant shoulder bag, featuring an embossed spiral curve design, was placed on top of a table. In the caption, the Kardashian matriarch expressed her gratitude to Casey Cadwallader, the Creative Director of Mugler, and included two white heart emojis. Apart from being a reality star, Kris is also the owner of Jenner Communications, a company based in Los Angeles, where she skillfully manages her famous daughters.

In early July, the star of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner, indulged in a luxurious getaway to Spain with her friends and boyfriend, Corey Gamble, aged 42.

Kris enthusiastically shared photos and videos from the trip on her social media. Joining Kris and Corey on their adventure in Majorca, Spain, were Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi. In the first snapshot, Kris posed happily on the top deck of the fancy boat, accompanied by her partner and close companions.

On the lavish getaway, Kris Jenner was seen donning a stylish leopard-print bathing suit, paired with an oversized straw hat, and accessorized with big black sunglasses and gold hoop earrings. The boat sailed amidst the backdrop of rocky mountains and the deep blue ocean, creating a picturesque setting. In another photo, Kris showcased her musical skills by playing the piano on board, giving a glimpse of the yacht's luxurious indoor section. A bottle of her daughter Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila was also spotted on the piano. During a brief video clip, the Hulu star was seen kayaking in a breathtaking cove with mesmerizing ice-blue water.

Adding a touch of humor, Kris playfully posed with a cutout of herself, humorously wearing the same outfit as in the photo. At the time, Kris added a caption to her post, "'Life was meant for good friends and great adventures!"

While the TV personality thoroughly enjoyed her luxurious 5-star trip to Majorca, some fans criticized her for flaunting her wealth during her vacation. Observant followers noticed how she showcased the stunning blue waters and rocky cliffs, as well as prominently displayed bottles of 818 Tequila. Critics accused Kris of creating an extravagant advertisement for her daughter's tequila brand. "One thing I love about Kris is she going to use any opportunity to make people want to buy her kid’s products," one person wrote, while another said: "Who has three bottles of tequila just sitting around? There’s always an agenda. Whereas another person called her out, "The not-so-subtle ad placement for 818."

