In a shocking revelation on this week’s episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the famous family, spilled the beans on a behind-the-scenes maneuver that landed Khloé Kardashian's ex, Tristan Thompson, a gig as an NBA analyst on ESPN's NBA Today team earlier this year. During the episode, Jenner commended Thompson for his skills to co-parent with Khloé, acknowledging that he’s been actively involved in running errands and taking care of their children. Thompson expressed his gratitude, saying, "Everything's been great. You know, ESPN, obviously, I appreciate you helping make this all happen." He was all hail for Jenner for making a couple of calls, praising her for mastering the "art of negotiating."

Jenner, in a confessional, shed light on her role in Thompson’s ESPN hiring, stating, “I was able to reach out to ABC/Disney and really express how talented I thought Tristan was and how they would really benefit from him being a part of the ESPN team.” Thompson, in the same conversation, complimented Jenner on her negotiation skills, to which she humorously responded, "Well, when it’s that easy, it’s a lot of fun." On the other note, Khloe’s ex who was initially with the Cleveland Cavaliers, was later signed to the Los Angeles Lakers and then secured a one-year contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers last month. Jenner’s connection with the ESPN network reportedly made the process speedy. As per People, Jenner expressed her joy at the swift outcome, asserting, “This is a dream. The fact that we could have that call on Friday and they asked if you could start on Monday, that never happens to anyone. When it’s that easy, it’s fun for me. It is so rewarding for me."

Beyond Thompson’s professional triumphs and happy-go-lucky life, the episode delved into the emotional side of his life, particularly after the death of their mother in January his role as the legal guardian of his younger brother Amari who lives with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. The obstacles of caring for Amari became a central theme, showcasing a side of Thompson’s life barely seen in the public eye. The episode also touched upon Thompson's previous marriage to Khloé Kardashian and the complexities of co-parenting.

However, as per Huffpost, Thompson found himself amid controversy again when Kai, the sister of Thompson's ex Jordan Craig, criticized him via an Instagram post (which she deleted later on) for allegedly neglecting his oldest son, Prince. Despite the ups and downs, Jenner's strategic moves continue to shape the narrative of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Thompson's journey, from NBA player to ESPN commentator and legal guardian, adds yet another layer to the intricate tapestry of their lives. As the drama unfolds on The Kardashians, one thing is clear – Jenner knows how to make things happen, even when it involves securing a career move for her daughter's ex.

