When Kris Jenner Critics Were Convinced the Kardashian Matriarch 'Resents' Her Son-in-Law Travis Barker

A coincidence or a feeling of resentment? People on social media criticized Kris Jenner for her behavior towards her eldest son-in-law, Travis Barker. During the finale episode of the reality show The Kardashians, some fans felt the momager was not a big fan of the drummer or his performances.

The finale episode showed Kourtney, Khloé, Kris, and Barker flying off to San Diego, California, to see the Blink-182 drummer performing live. The Kardashian matriarch joined her daughters, and as the tour bus headed south from Los Angeles, the POOSH founder questioned her family, "You guys have never seen Travis perform, right?" Jenner and the Good American founder said they'd never watched him live. Kourtney asked another question, "How many Blink songs do you know?" Khloé responded, "One." Meanwhile, Jenner seemed too caught up with her phone; she didn't even pay attention to the question. Kourtney then introduced a song from the rock band.

Kourtney insisted, "You definitely know Small Things. They've never heard I Miss You." Barker was a little taken aback at his in-laws' indifference. "No way!" He asked for another song, "Or like, What's My Age Again?" Kourtney repeated, "Have you heard What's My Age Again?" Khloé said, "I don't know." However, Jenner heard it this time, and her response indicated how oblivious they were to Barker's music career. The momager looked blank and said, "I don't know. 45? How old is he?" She thought they were talking about Barker's age, and her response cracked the drummer. Moments later, as the 48-year-old excused himself with a drink, Jenner fired, "I don't think you're supposed to drink that."

However, the fans on a Reddit forum discussed Jenner's "rude" behavior towards Barker. A Reddit user asked, "Does Kris dislike Travis Barker?" Fans/critics joined the bandwagon to share their two cents on the episode. One user, u/allthingskerri, said, "Probably. In their eyes, he's taking her away. For Kris, it seems like she's lost all control over Kourtney, and I'm sure she resents Travis for that."

A second critic, u/Heartbear134, slammed, "It's weird the attitude the family seems to have towards him because they've all known him for years. He's been in the background of some of the episodes and at their parties long before he and Kourtney considered themselves a couple." Meanwhile, some people highlighted Jenner's controlling nature.

u/Life_Buy_5059 said, "She can't control him. He has a massive independent career in an area where she has no clout." Another critic, u/Infinitely_Chaotic, echoed, "She probably hates that she can't control him like she did with Ye and Trashcan." While others rooted for Barker, u/soupastar praised, "Yup, he's helped open Kourtney's eyes." Another critic, u/poo-brain-train, agreed, "Travis gives Kourtney strength to distance herself from the Kult."

However, when Barker wanted to propose to Kourtney, he first went to the Kardashian matriarch to seek her permission. Jenner told the host Ellen De Generes, "Kourtney and Travis, they are really made for each other, they really are," reported People. She praised the Blink-182 drummer, "He's a sweetheart," and revealed he came to her first to ask her daughter's hand in marriage.

