Kris Jenner Criticized for 'Ridiculous Veneers and Nose' in Family Photo with Khloe Kardashian

Kris Jenner is facing backlash for her seemingly altered facial features in a recent family photo. The 68-year-old matriarch appeared in a selfie with her daughter, Khloe Kardashian, 39, and two of her grandchildren, True and Chicago. The photo, shared on Khloe's Instagram on Wednesday, shows Kris smiling in a black and white fur coat, with a full face of makeup and prominently displayed white teeth. Khloe also wore heavy makeup and flaunted her newly dyed brown highlights, pouting her lips for the camera.

Image Source: Instagram | @khloekardashian

Meanwhile, her daughter True and niece Chicago made silly faces, with True puckering her lips and Chicago opening her mouth wide for the shot. The group appeared to be en route to watch Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter, North, perform in a production of The Lion King, as indicated by Khloe's use of a lion and crown emoji in her caption. However, fans were quick to notice Kris Jenner's noticeably altered appearance in the snapshot, sparking a flurry of comments highlighting the perceived changes.

One Internet user @alefumetero06 commented, "The amount of filters is just horrifying", puzzled by Kris's transformed look. Another user @wiscoshelly remarked, "Kris looks younger than her own kids now lol," while @sarahjane_goode said, "Just take off the filters." @lissettabet said, "Can I have the drink Kris is drinking .. the foundation of Youth…". This isn't the first instance where Kris has faced scrutiny for her noticeably altered appearance over the years." Meanwhile @iusedtorollerblade said, It might be best to not post lion king reminders. @simonadicelife wrote "Kris is getting younger by the day". Furthermore @hugogloss commented, "Beautiful girls" @cantcrushher in question asked, "Can’t tell if that is Kris or Kim?!?". @winterwine21_ said "What is up with Kris? You’re not 23 years old." @ashlynj03 commented, "How is Kris the youngest one?!?!"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Cindy Ord/MG24

During the Colorado trip, Kris accessorized with gold drop earrings and styled her hair with tousled bangs. The Hulu star highlighted her features with nude lipstick and smoky eyeshadow. In February, speculation arose among fans regarding Kris's potential nose job after she shared photos from a family trip to Aspen. One user commented @annamtaras "Filter much Kris?" @xwexcollidex said, "What lippy is this Auntie Kris". @careensullivan wrote "Another facelift?".

Meanwhile, the former E! star has embarked on another getaway, this time with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble. Kris shared several snaps from their time at sea. In one photo, she wore a colorful cover-up while posing on the lower deck, with several other yachts visible in the background. In another picture, Kris posed in the same spot wearing a form-fitting leopard print outfit and a floral headpiece. The couple appeared together in the following photo, sharing a kiss.

During the yacht ride, Kris also posed with Jimmy Choo co-founder Tamara Mellon, civil rights lawyer Lydia Kives, and celebrity stylist Jamie Mizrahi. Additionally, she was photographed with Tamara's husband, Michael Ovitz, and record executive David Geffen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

Kris faced similar scrutiny weeks earlier during Paris Fashion Week when fans claimed her nostrils appeared "pinched" in photos alongside her longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, 43. Additionally, the TV personality has raised concerns among fans due to her noticeable weight loss, as seen in recent social media posts where she appears significantly slimmer.