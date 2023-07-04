Kris Jenner Admits She Carries ‘Guilt’ for Making Her Family Famous

In a recent trailer of The Kardashians left fans in tears after watching a conversation between the reality television mom Kris Jenner and her daughter Kim Kardashian. According to Rolling Stone, the momager and her entrepreneur daughter were observed having a heart-to-heart. Jenner opened up about how she still felt guilty for raising her children in the limelight.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Cohen

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian Slams Kim as ‘Intolerable’ & Considers Giving Her the Silent Treatment ‘Forever’

The newly released trailer released on The Kardashians' official Instagram account featured the momager engrossed in a conversation with her daughter. Jenner looked stunning as she sported a bold pair of gold leaf-patterned earrings that matched her fearless and golden personality. She paired it with what appeared to be a white high-neck top and a pinstripe semi-formal jacket. Kardashian kept her fashion choices minimalistic and donned a comfy black jacket. She also had her hair tied up in a clean bun.

The conversation began with Jenner expressing genuine motherly affection and pride for her daughter. Jenner noted that she doesn't know anyone who could possibly have handled the kind of challenges that Kardashian faced. The mother of six noted that she is proud of Kardashian because of how fearlessly and boldly she lives life in general.

"I'm so proud of you every single day for the way that you live your life," said Jenner emphasizing her pride and love for her beloved daughter. She proceeded to mention how she wishes that people would understand the "beautiful and delicious heart" that Kardashian holds within.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian Shades Kim as Kris Jenner Calls Her the 'Leader' of the Kardashian Clan

Kim said that her mom has been living in guilt for raising her children to become famous. "You live in this guilt thinking that, I wish I didn't, you know, help all my kids get famous," claimed Kardashian. To this, her mother nodded in agreement. Jenner was visibly moved to tears as she pondered over the thought.

Kardashian went on to encourage her mother, and she let her know that Jenner shouldn't feel guilty for what she did. The entrepreneur highlighted that Jenner merely encouraged her children on the journey they wanted just as much. Kardashian strongly confirmed that their mother only did what another mom would do, given the same situation - help their children live to their fullest potential and live a life that makes them happy.

Also Read: KUWTK Alum Rob Kardashian Has Many Jobs To Stay Busy After Leaving Reality TV

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

Before the trailer ended, Kardashian shared some pearls of wisdom from her journey and experiences in the past. "Life is about hardships and how you get through them," said the beauty mogul. In addition, she mentioned that the one thing that the Kardashian clan has garnered over the years is to get through things as a family. Both Kardashian and Jenner agree that the gift of having each other through tough times is their "saving grace."

More from Inquisitr

Kris Jenner Praises Kim Kardashian Amid Feud Between Her and Kourtney Involving Dolce & Gabbana

Khloé Kardashian Teases Momager Kris Jenner for Giving Her $300 to Buy Cheeseburgers at In-N-Out!