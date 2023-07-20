Kourtney Kardashians Says She'll Dump Her Sisters, As She's 'Married' Now: "Bye Everyone"

The new episode of The Kardashians unlocks a whole new arena of drama between the Kardashian-Jenner sisters. Fans' interest was piqued after learning about Kourtney Kardashian's shocking admission following her marriage to Travis Barker. The soon-to-be mother was seen gushing about her married life and building a new identity. She also emphasized the desire to be 'different' from her sisters.

In the newest episode, at what appears to be a grand party for Kourtney's brand 'Poosh' The Kardashians star was observed to be enjoying a relaxed time while in the company of a star-studded crowd. While her sisters and the rest of the family were also in attendance at the event, Kourtney was seen socializing more with the rest of the guests.

As Kourtney awaited Hors d'oeuvre, she was in the middle of a conversation about how much life has changed since she pledged her eternal love for Travis Barker. The beauty mogul explained her happiness in being married and 'away' from her family. "I'm married. Bye everyone," said Kourtney while explaining her excitement about getting an opportunity to be her own person and forge a new identity for herself.

In a confessional, Kourtney recalled the reason behind pursuing her passion to build her brands 'Poosh' and 'Lemme' respectively. A core reason was her desire to be 'distinct' from her sisters who are in the beauty business followed by other endeavors. "I feel like doing 'Poosh' and building 'Lemme' and wanting to have some distinction from my sisters and my mom," claimed the soon-to-be mother.

She elaborated on the reason for wanting to tread on a whole new path independent of her family. "We all work together, our lives are so intertwined," noted Kourtney upon reflection. She then moved on to explain how important it is for her to be independent. "I think for my soul I need my own thing, like my own identity," declared the beauty mogul.

She later expressed how much fruition her own 'thing' would provide. "When I do have things that feel like they're mine, I think it feels more special," said Kourtney. She also stated how her 'own things' make the successful moments that arise in her life feel more 'special' than before. "It makes it all the more worth it," concludes Kourtney on having her own identity.

The 'Poosh' ambassador recently shared a heartwarming post featuring her daughter Penelope. Kourtney took to Instagram and shared a carousel of images featuring some precious memories from her trip to Kauai, Hawaii. The first image featured a sunkissed selfie of the mother and daughter duo appearing in pure bliss at the moment. She also shared a few snippets from a mother-daughter date and a few more snippets of the panoramic view she was surrounded by.

