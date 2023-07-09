Poosh Founder Kourtney Kardashian’s Net Worth Is $65m: She “Doesn’t Need Family or Sisters to Make Money”

Rumor has it that Kourtney Kardashian “doesn’t need” her sisters to earn more money and she is all set to “cut ties with her family’s reality show.”

As she is eager to concentrate on her future with her husband, Travis Barker, and her own company, Poosh, Kourtney may not be starring in The Kardashians on Hulu for much longer. An insider told PEOPLE that the reality star, who is embroiled in a notoriously public family battle with her sister Kim Kardashian that is being chronicled in the ongoing episodes of The Kardashians, “doesn’t want to engage in any family drama.”

“She has much more important focuses. She loves her business and brand. She feels very proud of Poosh. She doesn’t need her family, or sisters, to make money,” the insider reportedly said. They went on to say that Kardashian, who is presently expecting her first child with Barker and her fourth kid overall, is “enjoying doing her own thing” and would “much rather focus on her brand than filming for the show.”

Kardashian has a net worth of about $65 million, Celebrity Net Worth reports. Her work as an entrepreneur, reality TV star, media personality, and socialite contributed most to her wealth. In 2005, she made her television debut on the reality series Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive. She shot to fame after appearing in the E! reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, along with the Kardashian-Jenner family. The reality star’s wealth increased even further as their show ran for 20 straight seasons and inspired other spin-offs.

Kardashian also appeared on other TV programs like 90210, One Life to Live, and He’s All That. She made sizeable profits from her business endeavors in the interim.

Before co-owning and running the apparel store D-A-S-H with Kim and Khloe, Kardashian founded the children’s clothing store Smooch with her mother. Along with Khloe and Kim, she also debuted an apparel line for Bebe in 2010.

In 2017, the media personality debuted her clothing brand in conjunction with the website PrettyLittleThing. In 2019 Kardashian established Poosh, a multimillion-dollar lifestyle website, and in 2022 she plans to launch Lemme, a new health brand that will focus on vitamins and supplements.

The 44-year-old recently started to make appearances with her family on the Hulu series The Kardashians. In recent episodes, sisters Kim and Kourtney are feuding about the latter’s wedding.

It all happened around Travis, 47, and Kourtney’s Italian wedding ceremony. When Kim’s shapewear company SKIMS partnered with Dolce & Gabbana (the same designer who opened their archives for Kourtney’s wedding styling) shortly after Kourtney, and Travis exchanged vows, the founder of Lemme claimed that Kim had stolen her thunder and was making money off of her wedding.

“It comes from an old thing of us being 18 months apart and just having a more competitive nature as sisters,” Kourtney said previously on the reality show. “I think the one time I’ve even slightly done anything similar to her was, like, hang some Christmas lights in my entry that were similar to hers.”

She added, “I feel like I go to big extents to have my own thing, but there’s no sense of loyalty. It’s almost like greediness.”

