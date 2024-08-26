Kourtney Kardashian Unable To Cope With ‘Needy and Insecure’ Travis Barker: Source

Rumor has it that there is trouble in paradise. Probably despite Travis Barker's disappointment, the couple has toned down their public demonstrations of affection. Sources also revealed recently that the Blink 182 drummer is trying to woo back wife Kourtney Kardashian by being too enthusiastic in the bedroom — but she just can't handle it. Kardashian reportedly lacks the stamina to compete with Barker's libido, according to InTouch Weekly. The new mother allegedly changed priorities after giving birth to their child, Rocky Thirteen Barker in November 2023.

A source spilled that the duo's attraction for one another has never wavered but they aren't as physically affectionate or as self-indulgent as they formerly were. The insider told the outlet, "It has been a tough adjustment for Travis. He can be quite needy and insecure with Kourtney. Now that Kourtney’s got a new baby, she simply can not keep up with his energy in the bedroom. She is exhausted a lot of the time and just not in the mood the way she used to be." Nonetheless, Kardashian's feelings for her husband have not faded and she is 'still just as into him' as she was when they first got married.

The insider also discussed how Barker— who used to get a 'lot of reassurance from their marathon sex sessions' —is coping with the changes in their relationship. They shared, "He tries to see things from her point of view and not put on the pressure, but no doubt it’s caused some stress in the relationship." In addition to caring for Rocky, Kardashian is a mother to three other children— Reign, 9, Mason, 14, and Penelope, 12 — from her previous relationship with Scott Disick.

Mason Disick, her eldest son, has reportedly decided to move out. A source close to the reality stars claimed that she has now begun to blame herself, rather than Scott, for Mason's decision. They explained, "It doesn’t help that they’ve had this drama with Mason choosing to live with Scott over them. Kourtney tries to cover it up, but she is heartbroken over it and blames herself. And that’s not exactly putting her in the mood for intimacy."

In a recent June 13 episode of The Kardashians, the Poosh founder discussed her living predicament. As reported by People, she stated, "Travis and I have really been taking our time with figuring out where it makes sense for us to live together because the kids are all so comfortable in their spaces." She added, "It feels like we kind of figured out a plan for now. We are going to move into his house which is a block away and then redo my house at the same time so that we can all be together, living together under one roof with the baby."