Kourtney Kardashian Shuts Down Trolls Accusing Her of Keeping ‘The Help’ in New Images With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian, known for her appearances on the reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, has addressed claims made by her fans that she intentionally included her employees in the background of her recent maternity pictures. The 44-year-old star, who announced her fourth pregnancy and the gender of her baby to be a boy, took to her Instagram Stories to set the record straight. Last week, Kourtney shared a post featuring a photo of herself and her husband, Travis Barker, holding hands next to their stunning California lap pool per The U.S. Sun.

Image Source: Instagram | Kourtney Kardashian

In the background, a group of people could be seen gathered around the lounge chairs. Addressing the speculation, Kourtney added a white arrow pointing to the group and wrote, "Close friends and family," along with a movie emoji and a blue heart emoji. This clarification aimed to dispel rumors that the mother of three had accidentally included her employees in the photo without cropping them out. The pictures, featuring Kourtney wearing a powder blue catsuit with an attachable skirt, were originally shared on her Instagram account to celebrate her recent baby shower, where the couple announced they are expecting a boy. Among the comments on the post, Travis playfully teased, "I already know his name."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frederick M. Brown

Eagle-eyed fans of the Kardashian family noticed the presence of a group of people in the background of one of the photos. The picture was also shared on a popular Reddit board dedicated to the famous family. The post's title read, "Somebody forgot to crop 'the Help' out of the picture but remembered to filter 12 years off their faces." Clapping back at such speculations and trolling taking place over the internet, Kourtney took a jibe at them by clarifying it without being direct about it through her social media.

Calling the people in the background her close friends and family she reshared the image to put a silence of all the unwanted words over the choice of photographer. As the pair didn't want the love and happiness of their upcoming child to get dim with trolls around the background of the photoshoot of the future parents of the baby boy. The incident highlights the intense scrutiny faced by celebrities, particularly those like the Kardashians, whose every move is closely watched and analyzed by their followers.

As the Kardashian family continues to be under the spotlight, they understand how even the little things become a part of the serial controversy. The subsequent need to address them becomes necessary to put an end to it and Kourtney's swift response to the accusations showcases her determination to set the record straight and control the narrative surrounding her maternity photos.

