Kourtney Kardashian Says Travis Barker and Kids Are Her 'Real' Family Amid Feud With Sister Kim

Amidst the ongoing feud between Kourtney Kardashian, her sister Kim Kardashian, and their mother Kris Jenner, Kourtney reportedly made a biting remark in the latest episode of The Kardashians on Thursday.

Instead of joining Kim in Milan, Kourtney made the choice to stay behind alongside her husband Travis Barker. They were accompanied by their children Reign and Penelope, as well as other family members, to attend the grand opening of Barker's restaurant in Calabasas. Kourtney expressed pride in her husband's ownership of the restaurant, describing it as having a great ambiance with matcha margaritas. During a confessional, a producer reminded Kourtney that her family was absent from the event. In response, Kourtney asserted, "That is my family."

Fans interpreted this remark as a veiled criticism directed at the Kardashians, which prompted criticism of the reality star for her statement. One Twitter user expressed their thoughts on the clip, stating, "We all knew what she meant. She's butt hurt bc Kim is working with D&G. Like miss girl, let it go," while the other said, "I always saw Kourtney as the odd one out who wanted to break free from the family, not necessarily completely but wants her own life separate from them." "Good for her. I was always rooting for her bc no matter how that show swayed, she was authentically herself and literally carried that show in the beginning seasons. Kim likes to think it's the Kim show but Kourtney's life steered it for a while," as the third wrote.

This statement follows Kim's comment where she mentioned that Kourtney lacks support for her opinions apart from her husband, Barker. The ongoing feud between the Kardashian sisters was officially confirmed in the latest season of The Kardashians on Hulu. Fans had previously speculated about a fallout that occurred during and after Kourtney and Barker's wedding last year. In a recent episode of the show, Kim, Kris, Khloe, and the D&G team went out for dinner following a successful fashion show. However, amidst the celebration of their collaboration's success, Kim took a jab at her older sister by remarking that Kourtney had "no friends" apart from her husband and the father of her newborn baby. Kourtney voiced her anger towards Kim for collaborating with the fashion brand, and Kim later recounted the conversation during their dinner.

"She said, 'You’re trying to copy me,' but she always tries to hate on the side. She is such a hater," Kim said. Kris expressed her belief that her daughters would eventually resolve their differences, emphasizing the deep love they have for each other. She then went on to say, "When it comes to Kim and Kourtney, no one is right and no one is wrong."

