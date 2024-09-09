When Kourtney Kardashian Snapped at Mom Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian for Being 'Too Controlling'

Kourtney Kardashian is one of the most savvy and quirky members of the Kardashian household. Her ability to be completely raw and savage with her emotions on and off the screen is truly admirable. She’s also well-known for not mincing her words or holding back on her thoughts, regardless of who she’s talking to. The season 4 finale of The Kardashians spoke volumes about her patience and how she didn't like to beat around the bush, especially with her family.

In the final episode of season 4, Kourtney and her 'momager,' Kris Jenner, and sister, Khloé Kardashian, were seen engaged in a heated conversation concerning her pregnancy announcement a few months back. The Lemme founder invited Kris and Khloé aboard her husband Travis Barker’s stunning Blink 182 tour bus for some quality time. The trio was en route to San Diego, California, to attend his concert. But like most road trips, this wasn’t happening with any drama involved.

As per The U.S. Sun reports, the honesty floodgate seemed to have opened after a producer asked both Kris and Khloé about their thoughts on Kourtney's pregnancy announcement at the concert in Los Angeles. Although they were elated for their beloved family member, they weren’t as thrilled with how she broke the news back then. Being her immediate family, the mother-daughter duo was most certainly aware of Kourtney being pregnant, but what they weren’t pleased as punch about was her public announcement. Moreover, they were in the dark about the ordeal and uncovered it through tabloids.

Khloé decided to communicate her feelings on the matter with Kourtney to clear the air, and while she was as understanding as possible, Kourtney claimed that she 'forgot' to keep them in the loop about it all. This visibly annoyed her mom Kris who said, “She forgot she had a family!” Furthermore, in a confessional of the episode, the Poosh founder revealed her blunt thoughts about considering inviting them to the concert that took place earlier this year. She said, “I truly did not think of inviting them to the LA concert and didn’t think they would care to come."

Furthermore, Kourtney recalled discussing the public announcement with her sister Khloé very clearly. But, as per the reality star, her sister wasn’t thrilled about where it was taking place and suggested a change of venue. At this, Kourtney strongly shared her opinion: “It’s not about you... It was about me and Travis, not about anything else.” Lastly, Kourtney ranted about how her family appeared to be 'complaining' about not being included when she announced her pregnancy to the world and accused them of being 'controlling.' She concluded her thoughts in a furious confessional: “This is why I don’t invite them to stuff because it’s not about you! Everything always becomes about them and their complaints.”

This altercation between the three of them gives room for speculations about whether or not the three might just have beef amongst themselves concerning the matter. Nonetheless, there’s been no comment made in light of recent events from members of the family or their representatives, and things are just about normal and happy between them.

