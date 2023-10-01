In the beaming realm of the Kardashians, where every move is scrutinized, alliances shift, and drama unravels, the latest premiere of Season 4 on Hulu has exposed a new twist in the ongoing dispute between Kim Kardashian and her sister, Kourtney Kardashian. The episode aired a heated phone conversation between the sisters, sparking their notorious feud, which had seemingly settled during the previous season. The cause of the drama? Kim’s decision to participate in a Dolce & Gabbana show, a move that Kourtney feels is a betrayal after having worn the designer to her wedding.

As per The Sun, As tensions blazed, Kim made a shocking revelation over the phone- she admitted to being part of a group chat named “Not Kourtney,” where issues about Kourtney were freely discussed among her inner circle. The drama didn’t stop there. Kourtney, seemingly undisturbed, took to Instagram to share a photo showcasing her baby bump, on which Model Allie Rizzo innocently commented with a fire emoji, setting off a revealing chain of responses. A curious follower asked Rizzo if she was part of the "Not Kourtney," group text with Kim. Kourtney confirmed that the hurtful group chat was exclusively of family members, despite Kim claiming that Kourtney’s friends were included. The eldest sister later clarified, "I believe it was just my sisters from the surveys I've been taking,"

The premiere episode showed the sisters indulging in a back-and-forth over the Dolce & Gabbana incident, with Kim inviting Kourt to dinner with the designer. The conversation took a bitter turn as Kourt slammed Kim by saying, "But I'm always supporting you of what you're doing I just don't think it's cool the way that that particular thing happened. So it's not about that. It's just about the deeper thing that we could talk about. You're talking about the bulls**t details because it's all your egotistical, selfish mind can think about. You cannot stand someone else being the center of attention. You came to my wedding, you couldn't be happy," Kim claims, “You have a serious vendetta. You hate us. You are a different person. We all talk about it." In the continued drama Kourt stated, "Because I don't need you guys anymore. I don't need to be a part of it. It is all about you. Anything you do, it's about you and how it looks to the world about you."

Following this emotionally charged phone call, the Kardashian clan embarked on a trip to Cabo San Lucas, where the tense dynamics were palpable, with all family members present except for Kourtney. As the premiere sets the stage for Season 4, viewers are left eagerly anticipating the twists and turns in the Kardashian saga, where family bonds are tested, secrets are revealed, and Instagram comments offer glimpses into the underlying tensions. The Kardashians, true to form, continue to captivate audiences with their unfiltered, headline-worthy lives.

