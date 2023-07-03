Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Growing Baby Bump on Her Special Outing With Travis Barker

Before welcoming her first child with husband Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian keeps updating her followers on the status of her pregnancy.

Days before his Blink-182 band's gig at the Ball Arena, on Saturday, July 1, Kardashian, 44, met with Barker, 47, in Denver. The Kardashians star shared a selfie of her growing baby bump as she entered the hotel lift after the two of them had spent time together.

On Sunday, July 2, Kardashian posted the image to her Instagram Stories accompanied by a black heart emoji, per US Magazine. In the photograph, the reality television star wore a white graphic t-shirt, black leggings, and a trench coat in the same color. Kardashian finished off her appearance with a matching pair of combat boots after exposing the underside of her belly for the photo.

The founder of Poosh revealed last month that she is expecting her fourth child, which will be her first with Barker. While Barker co-parents son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, Kardashian co-parents kids Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 10, with ex-Scott Disick. Atiana Moakler, the oldest daughter from her previous relationship with Oscar De La Hoya, sees Barker as a father figure as well.

On June 16, while the drummer was performing with Blink-182, Kardashian announced her pregnancy by putting up a "Travis, I'm Pregnant" sign. His band's music video for All the Small Things is referenced on the placard. A few hours later, Kardashian posted the first images of her growing baby belly on Instagram along with the message, "Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan."

In one of the recent episodes of The Kardashians, Barker surprised Kardashian by recreating a rose-filled flower arrangement. Hundreds of red roses and numerous white candles were used in the dramatic seashore proposal. Barker recreated the flower memory in an episode of The Kardashians that aired on June 22, 2023, for Kardashian. Barker displayed his romantic side and revived wonderful memories.

The couple was seen walking towards the two enormous rose-covered hearts while holding hands and strolling along the beach in the show's footage. Kardashian admitted she had "no idea" her husband was planning a surprise. "He completely recreated all the roses as he did for our engagement," she revealed. "It was just the most special, romantic thing that anyone's ever done." A musician and a violinist serenaded the newlyweds amidst the roses.

The pair took a seat between the roses with hearts on them. Barker said sweetly to his wife, "It's just us and like a million roses." Kardashian said, "This is so pretty." Then it was time for gifts. Barker showered his ladylove with thoughtful presents, one of which was a necklace to replace one she had lost earlier.

They shared a romantic kiss before he carefully placed the necklace around her neck. Kardashian said, "Thank you, my husband." She revealed to the audience during an interview that the diamond love pendant Barker bought for her was actually stolen.

