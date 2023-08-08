Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Baby Bump in Bold Leather Outfit Leaving Fans Divided: "Best Pregnant Life"

Kourtney Kardashian remains undeterred by her expanding baby bump when it comes to adorning herself in chic ensembles. The reality star not only manages to skillfully dress her bump but also continues to embrace audacious fashion choices. Currently anticipating her fourth child, this marks her inaugural experience as a mother with her husband, Travis Barker. Her existing children include Mason, aged 13, Penelope, aged ten, and Reign, aged eight, whom she shares with former partner Scott Disick, with whom she had an intermittent ten-year relationship.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Phillip Faraone

Kourtney proudly showcased her expanding baby bump while wearing a stylish blue two-piece outfit. The 44-year-old star of the Kardashian series shared her photos on social media, flaunting her choice of attire—a unique creation from the 2022 fall-winter collection by LaQuan Smith—on Saturday evening.

According to Page Six, Kourtney's eye-catching blue outfit consisted of an asymmetrical miniskirt trimmed with shearling ($2,717) and a cropped biker jacket made of leather ($5,224). Completing the ensemble were silver heels. With her hair elegantly pinned up and minimal makeup, she allowed the outfit to take center stage. In the Instagram photos she shared, the soon-to-be mother of three exuded a captivating gaze toward the camera while positioned in front of an abstract painting within her residence. In a final image, she gracefully descended the stairs, showcasing the skirt's silver zipper detail.

Accompanying the photos, Kourtney used a sequence of emojis in shades of blue for her caption. While the bold and alluring appearance received varied responses from fans, many fans also expressed their support for Kourtney's fashion selection and defended her in the comments under the post, as per Hello Magazine.

@elizabethkathryn741urged Kourtney to dress in a more modest manner: "You’re 44 years old not 16 sweetie. Dress more modestly than this. Set a better example for your own daughter and nieces," while @photosxtrav added, "Still posting this outfit is CRAZY." On the other hand, the third person had a concern regarding the use of leather during the summer season. "Kourt it’s august," the @jaribr0wn shared.

Numerous individuals supported her, emphasizing her right to wear whatever attire she chose. “If you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all. Set a good example,” @tvanstroe chimed while, @danisingforme contributed., “Idk what y’all talking about she looks cute asf and happy…. Genuinely.. y’all hating and she loving her best pregnant life. Don’t pull a woman down. Lift her up especially when she is carrying a blessing.”

Ever since revealing her pregnancy with Travis in June, Kourtney has been proudly showcasing her expanding baby bump without hesitation. Just a short while ago, both Kourtney and Travis were captured in photos, both donning matching tracksuits. Kourtney made a point to have her tracksuit half-zipped to accommodate her growing bump. Prior to that instance, she donned a charming pink ensemble while enjoying a viewing of the movie "Barbie."

