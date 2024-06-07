Kourtney Kardashian Shares This Unique Sisterly Bonding Routine with Kim Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian offered fans a glimpse into her unconventional approach to sisterly bonding with Kim Kardashian. In an Instagram story posted on Sunday, June 2, the reality TV star revealed their method of taking 'walks' together, which involved an amusing twist. In the short video clip, a silver car could be seen driving alongside a baby stroller, with the wheels of both moving in sync as per Daily Mail,

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

@kourtneykardash humorously captioned the snippet with an explanation: "How @kimkardashian and I go on walks together ... with her window down a little walk and talk." To add to the lighthearted moment, she set the footage to the tune of Smokey Robinson's classic hit "Cruisin'." The Kardashian sisters, Kourtney and Kim, have traveled a considerable distance from their well-known disagreement over their individual partnerships with Dolce & Gabbana in 2022/2023.

Image Source: Instagram | @kourtneykardash

As per The Sun, The Skims founder stayed in her gray Rolls Royce Ghost, valued at up to $350,000, as she trailed her sibling at a leisurely pace. In February 2022, Kim disclosed to Vogue that her car collection includes the Ghost model, a Mercedes Benz Maybach GLS, and a Lamborghini Urus. Kourtney directed the camera towards the tires, then focused on the black compact folding chair on wheels. The tune "Cruisin'" by Smokey Robinson provided the soundtrack.

I’ll never understand the girls that walk in the lab to get “prenatal labs” drawn with a baby stroller and a baby under one. 😂whew, I’ll never understand that there — Shanderica Kardashian 👑🧚🏽‍♀️ (@Shandericat_) April 25, 2024

Kourtney recently disclosed her reluctance for a particular scene to be broadcast on The Kardashians. In an episode aired on Wednesday, while she was pregnant at the time, Kourtney confided in a circle of friends, expressing her regret over the scene's release. "I just sensed that it was recorded, you know after everything happened," Kourtney mused during the episode. The founder of Lemme shared with her friend that she initially requested Kim to withhold it, before eventually relenting and permitting its airing.

i took my son on a walk with me & my co workers and my co worker goes, “you have leather on your baby’s stroller? who do you think you are? kim kardashian?” 🤣 — mel (@melllgarciaaa) March 6, 2022

"This seems like a subtle dig from Kourtney, honestly. She's walking like a regular person while her self-absorbed sister can't be bothered to step out of her Rolls Royce for a short walk?" added a fourth. Khloé Kardashian also faced criticism online for her privileged lifestyle after she complained about parenting without a night nanny on a recent episode of The Kardashians as per MSN.

Literally. And I hate it! It’s exactly why I’m not raising her with the whole “ live to become a mommy “ bullshit. I was a dolls girl. Been pushing a stroller around since I could walk. An now I of course love my daughter and everything in between. But knowing her own father — TRISTINA KARDASHIAN  DIGITAL ORGANIZ-STRATEGIST (@bipolar_aries) December 11, 2023

After confiding in her sister Kourtney Kardashian about motherhood, Kim faced criticism from some fans for failing to acknowledge her privilege, while others defended her by highlighting the universal exhaustion of parenting. In this week's episode, Khloe shared with her older sister about her ex, the father of her children, being away playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA.

This is a classic Kardashian move— calling reporters to the scene and acting like they showed up by accident. You know that dude has people to fake walk his dog in a dang stroller. — ThemDawgs (@themdawgs3) April 8, 2024

Though she recognized Tristan's significant support when he was present, Khloe finds her responsibilities more demanding when he's away for work, leaving her to manage their two young children alone. Sharing with Kourtney, who has four children herself, Khloe remarked, "And, you know, I don't have night nannies, which I might need to reconsider or at least have someone available occasionally."