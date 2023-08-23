Kourtney Kardashian Shares Her Baby Bump Picture, Swiftly Deletes It Later

With her most recent pregnancy post-and-delete frenzy, Kourtney Kardashian, a well-known reality TV personality and family member of the Kardashian-Jenners, has once again left her social media followers feeling puzzled. The mother-of-three, who is having her first child with husband Travis Barker, caused quite a stir when she shared—and then quickly took down—a snapshot of her noticeable baby bump while donning a black bikini.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian Fully Embracing Every Stage of Her Potentially Final Pregnancy

As the 44-year-old celebrity flaunted her pregnant self while lounging by the pool in the now-deleted photo, her fans were in awe of Kardashian's confidence and beauty as she rocked her baby bump. Now, considering she has frequently been applauded in the news for her fashion choices, it should come as no surprise that fans loved how the mother-to-be paired her swimwear with a pair of black sunglasses. The odd part, though, comes from the fact that she removed the photo from her Instagram just as suddenly as she had uploaded the photo. Fans and followers were left wondering why she did this, especially since there was no caption to go with it.

Moreover, her lifestyle blog Poosh reposted the image with the caption, "Looking to manage blood sugar spikes? We've got a little cheat sheet." Kardashian headed to the comment section of that post and expressed her gratitude for the same. She said, "Such helpful tips! I love the 4 M’s."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

However, this was not the only instance where the TV personality celebrated her pregnancy on social media. Kardashian was seen enjoying the sun in another Instagram post while wearing a green bikini top that highlighted her growing baby bulge. Besides, due to the size of her baby bump, there has been a lot of fan speculation over her due date. Excited fans have speculated that she may be seven months along, leading to estimates of a due date that would fall between the end of September and the beginning of November. But because the precise due date is still a closely guarded secret, fans are impatiently awaiting the announcement.

Also Read: A Peek Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Lavish $7 Million Mansion with Outdoor Cinema

Kardashian also recently shared a photo of herself wearing a bright blue outfit while showing off her growing baby bump on Instagram. In another post, the reality personality, known for her unique sense of style, posed for a stunning picture while donning a cropped blue jacket, a little blue skirt, and silver peep-toe heels. It's interesting to note that Kourtney wore the exact same dress in the photographs she shared in July to debut on Mark Zuckerberg's new social media network, Threads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

Also Read: Travis Barker’s New Tattoo Pays Ode to Wife Kourtney Kardashian and Conquering His Air Travel Fears

Penelope (11), Mason (13), and Reign (8) are the three children Kourtney Kardashian shares with her ex-partner Scott Disick. Barker is the father of two children, Landon and Alabama, from his second marriage to Shanna Moakler.

More from Inquisitr

Kourtney Kardashian Feels Nurturing Her Unborn Son During Pregnancy Is ‘The Greatest Blessing'

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Sister’s Day Amid Ongoing Friction With Khloé and Kourtney: "Feelings Matter"