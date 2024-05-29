When Kourtney Kardashian Seemingly Wanted to 'Minimize the Risk of Drama' For Christmas 2023

To celebrate the holidays, Kourtney Kardashian dressed up her and Travis Barker's 1-month-old baby Rocky in the cutest outfits. The infant boy's feet were covered in tiny socks made to resemble elf boots, as shown in a picture posted on December 24. However, as reported by The Mirror, relationship expert Louella Alderson claimed that The Kardashian star might spend Christmas away from her family amid 'changing dynamics.'

The expert claimed, "It's not uncommon for families to spend holidays apart, especially when they have multiple households and different schedules." She added, "For Kourtney Kardashian, as a new mum, it's understandable that she would want to spend time at home rather than travel to Palm Springs with her sisters and all of their children. This decision doesn't necessarily mean that there is any strain on her family relationships, but it could be a sign of changing dynamics within the Kardashian clan."

Alderson claimed that Kardashian kept her pregnancy a secret so she could cherish the time spent with Barker and added that she has 'always been more private and reserved' than the rest of her family.

Alderson added, "There is also the danger with secrets that the more people you tell, the more likely it is to get out, and perhaps Kourtney wanted to minimize the risk of any potential drama or leaks. In a world where she has had limited control over her narrative and privacy in the past, perhaps Kourtney is cherishing the opportunity to do things independently of the Kardashian family. This could mean that she will continue to spend important holidays, like Christmas, with her new family unit rather than the extended Kardashian family."

Speaking about the family dynamics, Alderson said, "It's clear that family dynamics are evolving and changing, especially between Kourtney and her sisters, as she moves into a different phase of her life with a new husband and stepchildren. The Kardashian sisters have an incredibly close bond, but as they all navigate their own personal lives and growing families, it's natural that their dynamic will change."

With her ex-husband Scott Disick, Kardashian has four children: Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9. She is 'taking time to slowly ease back' into her routine and she said in her Instagram Story on December 23 that she has been putting less emphasis on her exercises since she is still 'doing the most important job in the world...being a mommy.'

Kardashian and Barker, along with their new mixed family member, are spending the holidays cozy and inside. The drummer for Blink-182 announced the infant boy's complete name in December, according to TMZ reports, on his buddy Toby Morse's podcast, One Life One Chance, only a few days before Kourtney gave birth. He said, "There was a benefit in Hawaii that we were gonna do, but it’s the week that Rocky’s due." Toby asked him, "Rocky Thirteen Barker?" He confirmed, "Rocky Thirteen Barker!"

