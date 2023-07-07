Kourtney Kardashian Shades Kim By Calling Her 'Leader' Of The Family: 'It's Not a Cult That I'm Following'

Amidst the escalating Dolce & Gabbana controversy, Kourtney Kardashian wholeheartedly participated in celebrating Kim Kardashian's birthday, revealing potential insights into her "true feelings" about her sister. In Season 3, Episode 6 of The Kardashians, titled The Tension Is Brewing, Khloé Kardashian organizes a gathering for Kim's 42nd birthday. Although there hasn't been a direct confrontation between the Skims owner and Kourtney, who previously accused Kim of replicating her wedding with the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show, Kourtney assures the cameras that she will set the drama aside during the evening, as per Mirror.

During the episode, the producers questioned Kourtney about whether she considered Kim the leader of the family. Responding with a smile, she said: "I mean if she wants to be, you know. It's not a cult that I'm following."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Throughout the duration of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim has often been viewed as the central figure in various aspects. Her association with Paris Hilton and the controversial release of her intimate video with Ray J propelled Kim from being a well-connected individual to a renowned socialite. Suddenly, her step-parent Caitlyn Jenner's Olympic background and her father Robert Kardashian's representation of OJ Simpson seemed overshadowed by Kim's own celebrity status. However, does this automatically qualify Kim as the family's leader? According to Kourtney, that might not necessarily be the case.

Kourtney's comment about Kim being the leader of The Kardashians came after the speech her mom Kris Jenner gave on the SKIM founder's birthday. During the birthday celebration, Kris Jenner delivered an effusive tribute to her daughter, going as far as proclaiming Kim as the "leader" of their family. However, Kourtney held a differing viewpoint and did not align herself with that notion, reported People. "You are the strongest woman in the world, you are a rockstar, and I'm so proud of you, we all look up to you, you're a superpower and you are pretty much now, at this point, the leader of our family. You're the person we all go to," Kris said at the dinner.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Cohen

Despite her mother's heartfelt words, Kim herself did not embrace the idea of being labeled as the family's leader. "I don't have time to take on those duties, I love you, I'm so honored but I am not ready for you to pass the baton. You need at least five more years," she said.

Although Kourtney managed to maintain her composure and be on her "best behavior" during Kris' extended speech praising Kim, Khloé observed the underlying tension between the sisters that was palpable in the room. “There’s no tension that anyone else would notice, anytime my mom would praise Kim — which is what you do on someone’s birthday, you praise the birthday person. I just, like, try to stare at Kourt, like subtly. Like, ‘Is she OK? What’s happening?’” she said.

