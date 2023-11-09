Kourtney Kardashian Says 'I Can't Fake It', Grills Tristan Thompson on His Repeated Betrayals

Kourtney Kardashian does not mince words when it comes to her feelings about Tristan Thompson, the ex-boyfriend of her sister Khloé Kardashian. In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney expresses her lack of trust in Thompson, who has a history of infidelity. The tension escalates as Thompson attempts to mend his relationships with both Kourtney and Kylie Jenner after repeatedly cheating on Khloé. Khloé, setting the tone for the confrontation, warns Tristan about the family dynamics, stating, "In this family, if you do something to one of us, it affects everyone."

Thompson acknowledges his mistakes, claiming to be in a place where he can own up to them. However, the atmosphere becomes palpably strained when he sits down with Kylie and Kourtney. Kylie admits feeling nervous, and Thompson, addressing the impact of his actions, tells her, "Everyone got affected differently, but I think you were affected the most."

Yesssssssssssssss! Kourtney a real one for that. And the only one with common sense to say the truth and NOT encourage and pressure Khloe to get back with Tristan. Kim, Malika and even Kris are lame for that. #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/pXdFB46iuS — La Diablita 😈🎩 YHLQMDLG (@Bebecitaaa69) November 2, 2023

Kourtney, in a confessional, reveals her inability to connect with Thompson, stating, "Tristan and I really have not connected, and I just can't fake it," As per People Magazine. When they finally meet, Kourtney cuts to the chase, questioning Thompson about his feelings after cheating. "Disgusted," he responds, prompting Kourtney to ask the crucial follow-up, "So then why do you do it again?"

Kourtney keeping it a bean with Tristan is making me stan her 10x more. Also why is he addressing a four year old incident with Kylie especially now that she’s back with Jordyn?? I’m sick of seeing this man’s face on my tv screen and I’m so serious rn. #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/K9U9myNaTF — angel (@KimKardashrules) November 9, 2023

This confrontation is not surprising given Kourtney's previous candid remarks about Thompson. In a previous episode, she shared her unfiltered thoughts, explaining that she has moments when she's triggered by him and can't be around him. She attributes her daughter Penelope Disick's dislike for Thompson to her own feelings. "I told her the first day of school, I was so triggered by him ... I just can't do it anymore," Kourtney reveals. She further emphasizes that Thompson's history of "horrible decisions and choices" with her sister has created a challenging dynamic.

Penelope Disick Has Been Labeled The Real Star Of “The Kardashians” After She Refused To Even “Fake A Smile” In Tristan Thompson’s Presence And Rightfully Called Out Her Dad For Dating Younger Women https://t.co/VFoLtBq5ca — d-rock trot (@drocktrot) November 5, 2023

Khloé, on the other hand, maintains a positive co-parenting relationship with Thompson but acknowledges and supports her niece Disick's feelings towards him. She expresses that Disick's emotions are valid and should not be dismissed. Khloé emphasizes that accepting mistreatment is not an option. The history of Thompson and Khloé's relationship is marked by multiple instances of infidelity. Despite their on-and-off dating since 2016, Thompson's cheating scandals, including an affair with Kylie's best friend Jordyn Woods, have taken a toll on their relationship, as per The Daily Mail. In late 2021, it was revealed that Tristan had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while secretly expecting a second child with Khloé via surrogate.

Her saying Khloe shouldn’t have Jordyn around anymore because she don’t have a baby with Jordyn in the reunion while she be hanging out with the man who cheated on her little sister is crazy like y’all have no connection leave the co parenting to khloe and tristan 😭 https://t.co/POqh7jGd9F — Isabel (@bellcaba) August 15, 2023

Khloé officially ended their relationship before the birth of their second child, Tatum, in August 2022. Kourtney, who reportedly gave birth to a boy with husband Travis Barker last week, remains steadfast in her reservations about Thompson. The upcoming episode of The Kardashians promises an intense confrontation as Kourtney grills Thompson about his repeated infidelities, bringing to light the complex dynamics within the Kardashian family.

