Kourtney Kardashian Feels Nurturing Her Unborn Son During Pregnancy Is ‘The Greatest Blessing'

Kourtney Kardashian, known for her role in the Kardashian family's reality show, is taking a moment to appreciate the happiness that comes with her current pregnancy. At 44 years old, she is anticipating the birth of a baby with her Travis Barker. In a collection of vacation snapshots that Kourt shared, she proudly displayed her pregnancy bump.

She was photographed wearing a red bikini and stylish black sunglasses. The series of images showcases Kourtney on a stunning waterfront property, where she can be seen tenderly holding her belly while strolling along a cobblestone path, climbing a flight of stone stairs, gazing out at the water, and relaxing on a pool float. These images capture her excitement as she looks forward to welcoming their baby boy into the world, per E!News.

"Growing you inside of me, my son, is the greatest blessing, honor, and joy," On Tuesday, she shared a set of photos on Instagram and included a caption. The 47-year-old drummer of Blink-182 left a comment on the post saying that it is the most beautiful pregnancy. In the midst of June, Kourtney shared her pregnancy news in an unconventional manner. It was during a Blink-182 concert at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, where her husband Barker was energetically pounding on the drums, that she chose to unveil her announcement.

She held up a sign adorned with prominent black lettering, bearing the words "Travis I'm Pregnant," a playful nod to the music video of his band's 1998 hit "All the Small Things." A few weeks later, the couple organized a gender reveal party, during which a burst of blue confetti and streamers erupted from a cannon, signifying the imminent arrival of a baby boy.

This joyful revelation arrives one year after Kourtney openly discussed her experiences with in vitro fertilization (IVF). The married pair remained remarkably transparent about their aspirations for parenthood and the challenges they encountered. In the year 2022, they embarked on an IVF journey, but Kourtney decided to halt the process due to the adverse effects it had on her well-being, as reported by Hola Magazine.

“The hormones. The medication. You have to get put to sleep every time. I know it’s for so many people, but it’s just not for me, I got to a place where I just felt exactly like how timing is everything with me and Travis. So, I feel like if it’s truly meant to be it will happen. We are, for now, done with IVF. We say prayers and hope that god blesses us with a baby,“ Kourtney said on the Not Skinny Not Fat podcast.

Presently, Kourtney is eagerly anticipating the arrival of her baby boy into the Kardashian-Barker family fold. With so many older siblings ready to provide support, their son will undoubtedly have a strong foundation of companionship.

Kourtney is a mother to three children from her previous relationship with Scott Disick: Penelope, aged 11, Reign, aged 8, and Mason, aged 13. On the other hand, Barker has three children from his previous relationship with Shanna Moakler: a son named Landon, aged 19, a daughter named Alabama, aged 17, and a stepdaughter named Atiana, aged 24.

