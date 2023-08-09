Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Cruise Around in Custom Made Pink ‘Barbiecore’ Bronco

"Hi Barbie, Hi Ken!" Oh! We mean Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in a customized bright pink classic Bronco. The parents-to-be were seen cruising around in their pink ride, presumably inspired by the latest 'Barbiecore' trend, on Sunday, August 6, 2023, in Calabasas, California. The power couple walked arm-in-arm as they hopped in their ride.

Image Source: Getty Images | Alberto E. Rodriguez

Apparently, the estimated cost of the 'Barbiecore' Bronco is between $250,000 and $350,000, reported The Mirror. On a hot summer day, the duo stepped outside for a coffee as the Blink-182 drummer carried an iced coffee in one hand, and with the other, he opened the door of the car for his pregnant wife.

The fearless and stylish mommy-to-be donned a long abstract-patterned maxi dress in bold colors like orange, pink, light blue, and black. The gorgeous reality star paired her dress with black sandals- her hair pulled back in a tight pony and small black sunglasses. The eldest of the Kardashian siblings often shows off her growing bump in interesting attires.

The 47-year-old musician had his arms wrapped around his wife, and he sported a casual look in a white T-shirt with a graphic promoting the rock band The Cramps and handled the harsh summer sun with black sunglasses and a grey bucket hat, per Daily Mail. Along with that, he wore baggy black pants and matching Adidas sneakers.

The celebrity couple are set to welcome their first child together, a baby boy, by the end of this year. However, the couple are already parents to their kids from previous relationships. The duo tied the knot after a dreamy 'floral' proposal at the beach in June 2022. Their Italian wedding was both dreamlike and controversial.

The Poosh founder has been vocal about her fertility issues on their family drama, The Kardashians. She revealed to be going through the IVF procedure and months of fertility tests and treatments, which she referred to as "an expensive and emotional process," as documented on the Hulu show.

The couple has a blended family with six children in total - Kourtney is a mother to three kids with her ex Scott Disick: 13-year-old Mason, 11-year-old Penelope, and 8-year-old Reign. Barker is also a father to three kids with his ex Shanna Moakler: 24-year-old stepdaughter Ariana, 19-year-old son Landon, and 17-year-old daughter Alabama.

After ditching IVF, Lemme's founder explained on the show they were waiting for God's perfect timing to bless them with a baby, and it came sooner than expected. In mid-June of 2023, she announced her pregnancy news during her husband's concert in LA while holding a huge signboard written, "Travis, I am pregnant."

This was followed by a close event amid kith and kin where they had their gender reveal. And it was a boy. Now the couple is excited to meet their baby, but they haven't revealed the name yet. However, Barker, in a conversation with his daughter Alabama, said, "I like the name Rocky 13."

His teenage daughter was horrified by the name. She joked, "That's so bad." The father-to-be admitted it's bad but explained the 'name has been going through his mind lately.'

