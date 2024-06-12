Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She Keeps Vials of Blood as a Gift for Travis Barker: "Want To Show Off"

Blood, sweat, and tears, Kourtney Kardashian is crazy in love with her second husband Travis Barker. The POOSH founder revealed bizarre details to her sister Khloe Kardashian in an episode of The Kardashians aired on May 30, 2024. While she was still pregnant with baby Rocky 13, she shared the scrapbook containing the blood of her husband as a keepsake.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Neilson Barnard

Kourtney, who caught COVID-19 from her husband, finally revealed to Khloe that she's now free of the virus. In her "What's in my hospital bag" edition, the reality star showed the scrapbook to her sister which she'd be taking with her into labor, including other items spread on the table, per E! News.

"Did you see my blood vial in there?" asks the Lemme founder. Khloe questions back, "What? No." Kourtney says, "Cause you didn't keep going." Khloe responds, "Gotta see the blood," with a deadpan expression on her face seeing the stuff lying on the table. She then asks in disbelief, "It's a real thing of blood? What was the point?" Kourtney replies, "Just to, like, have each other's."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

Later, in a confessional, the Good American founder tried to make sense of her sister's "love language" but also said it's definitely not her thing, "To want to show off your blood vials is also like, alright, if that's what you're into. But it's very, like, Billy Bob Thornton of them. In my every minute of the day, do I want to be like harnessing a tube of blood? Not for me." However, she noted, "But that's what makes the world go round. We're all different," telling her sister to "rock on with your bad self" with an eye roll.

However, this isn't the first time Kourtney shared her weird fetish for Barker's blood. For instance, back in 2021, Kourtney shared a photo of a blood vial on her Instagram Stories written her then-fiance's name "Travis Barker" along with his birthdate. Although, back then, it was unclear why she posted it since she wrote no caption except a black heart emoji, it now seems to make sense.

The couple are not strangers to weird romantic antics in their relationship. Other than storing each other's blood, Kourtney and Blink-182 drummer stepped out for the first time after giving birth to baby Rocky showing PDA which was seemingly "not normal" for others like tongue-heavy smooch.

The musician seemed to be going intense on Kourtney's mouth, reaching for her tongue. She smiles and reveals her pearly-white teeth which Barker licks with his tongue before the Hulu star gives him a peck on the lips. Their public display of affection may be a normal thing for the Kardashian clan, but groping and kissing passionately on red carpets made people uncomfortable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

Patti Wood, a body language expert, weighed in on their overtly "sexual" PDA moments in the media and told The Sun, "Kourtney and Travis are into PDA and showing off their highly sexual relationship. But while they're both exhibitionists, there's also a common thread in their poses, with some looking bizarre."

Their body language shows Travis saying, "I want us to be hypersexual and with me in the dominant position," while Kourtney is "always happily playing along with it."