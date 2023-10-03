Kourtney Kardashian Reveals a Gothic ‘Chrome Hearts’ Stroller for Baby ‘Kravis’

Kourtney Kardashian and her Blink-182 drummer husband Travis Barker are ready to welcome their first baby together. Baby 'Kravis' is due in October, and the couple has been anticipating his birth with great excitement. Kourtney recently shared an interesting and cute update on her Instagram story. The Poosh founder showcased a gothic boy-themed, all-black 'Chrome Hearts' stroller for her baby boy.

As per Page Six, Barker's own skull-themed home decor line was released in February 2022. In the picture, the stroller, which is all-black and adorned with the brand's distinctive crosses, matches the black artwork of a skull on the wall behind it in Kourtney's million-dollar mansion. The alternative style complements the Hulu star's new punk rock appearance, which she has embraced totally after meeting her now-husband. The reality star also tagged the brand @chromeheartsofficial with a white heart emoji.

The couple had recently thrown a lavish Disney-themed baby shower. Despite Barker's positive COVID-19 test, the KUWTK alum and her husband packed on the PDA during the event. Although Barker seemed to be wearing a mask for the event, he took it off to kiss his wife in the photo booth. Kourtney posted a carousel of happy images and videos from the baby shower on her Instagram with the caption, "baby shower of my dreams all the bts pics and details @poosh thank you mommy @krisjenner for turning your home into the happiest place on earth, instilling my love of all things Disney, and for throwing this baby shower to celebrate me and your thirteenth grandchild."

Kourtney had first announced her pregnancy on June 17, 2023, at a Blink-182 concert where she held up a placard that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant." The sign alluded to a placard that was shown in the band's 2009 smash All the Small Things music video. In order to embrace his wife, the rock drummer had descended into the audience. She later took to Instagram to share her happiness. "Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God's blessing and plan," the reality star had written along with a photo of Travis jokingly drumming on her growing belly.

“Kourtney and Travis are on cloud nine. This pregnancy is beyond Kourtney’s wildest dreams. Kourtney and Travis feel like this is one of the most magical things to happen to them and a complete miracle,” a close source had told ETOnline back then. “They are so thrilled and can’t wait to experience this pregnancy together, bring a baby into the world as a unit, and expand and grow their families.”

Kourtney had been open about her attempts with IVF and her pregnancy journey. She had earlier revealed to the WSJ Magazine that she was taking a break from IVF. “We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married,” she had said. Kourtney shares three kids with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Travis, on his part, shares kids Landon and Alabama with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

