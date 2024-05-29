Kourtney Kardashian Reveals '5 Failed IVF Cycles' Before Conceiving Son Rocky: "I Stopped..."

Kourtney Kardashian disclosed that she underwent five unsuccessful IVF cycles in her efforts to conceive a child with her husband, Travis Barker. The 45-year-old reality TV star, who recently marked her second wedding anniversary with Barker, shared details of her challenging pregnancy journey during a Q&A session on Instagram Stories on Monday.

One follower asked, "Had 6 failed IVFs - how did you find the strength to keep going? It's debilitating." Kardashian replied, "I stopped after a year of trying (5 failed IVF cycles, 3 retrievals). My body relaxed and I believed in God's plan for my life." She elaborated, "Lots of prayers for whatever was meant to be for us. Also, lots of optimizing my health. I know how hard it is to feel like you're not trying, but believing in God's plan and saying your prayers is so powerful. All the best!"

In a follow-up post to her 223 million followers, Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo of herself with her belly exposed to clarify her previous comments about her pregnancy journey. "I want to be super clear because it seems my answer to the IVF question may have been confusing. I got pregnant 100% naturally, NOT through IVF... one year after stopping IVF. Through God's blessing, on Valentine's Day," Kourtney wrote, adding a red heart emoji. Kourtney and her husband, Travis Barker, 48, welcomed their son Rocky Thirteen in November 2023.

Travis also has two children, Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 49. Kourtney shares three children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, 41: daughter Penelope, 11, and sons Mason, 14, and Reign, 9. Scott celebrated his birthday on Sunday, and Kourtney's mother, Kris Jenner, 68, quickly congratulated him with loving words on Instagram at 6 am PST. The momager also posted several throwback photos of the father of three. This follows Scott's recent denial of using Ozempic, instead sharing that he is on Mounjaro.

Fans noticed medication in Scott Disick's refrigerator while appearing on the Hulu TV show The Kardashians. Meanwhile, Kourtney and Scott's son Mason officially joined Instagram on Saturday, quickly amassing 30,000 followers. "You're really on Instagram," his aunt Kim Kardashian, 43, commented on Mason's first post. "I can't believe this is happening," wrote Khloe Kardashian, 39. "I am sort of not OK," she added with crying emojis. "He's a real teenager. The one who names us KiKi and KoKo."

The proud aunt also shared the post on her Instagram Story, featuring a photo of Mason showing off his look on the porch of a scenic country house. This isn't Mason's first Instagram profile; Kourtney and Scott had previously made him delete his account in 2020 after he joined without their permission. His TikTok account was also previously disabled for violating terms of service, which require users to be 13 or older—Mason was 10 at the time. Kourtney's niece, North West, 10, also made her acting debut over the weekend as Young Simba in "The Lion King's" 30th Anniversary concert, with proud parents Kim and Kanye "Ye" West, 46, in the audience. Kris Jenner, Kourtney, and Travis Barker also attended the event at the Hollywood Bowl to support North.