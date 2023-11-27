Kourtney Kardashian Remembers The Exact Day When She And Travis Barker Conceived Their Baby

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian shared the unexpected news of her pregnancy with husband Travis Barker. The reality TV star revealed that the couple was not proactively trying to conceive and that their baby, Rocky, was conceived on Valentine’s Day. The revelation came as a shock to many, given that Kourtney and Travis had previously taken a break from in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments.

The duo decided to stop IVF about a year after their wedding, allowing time for the hormonal effects of the treatments to subside. "We stopped doing IVF maybe two months before our wedding, so it took a year, I think, for all of those hormones and chemicals to get out of my system. We were not trying whatsoever, I didn't even check my ovulation anymore. We decided to put it in God's hands, and then, God's plan," Kourtney explained on the show. She asserted, "It happened on Valentine's Day, I mean, people would always tell say to us, 'When you stop trying, it's just going to happen.'"

The revelation unfolded during a heartwarming family moment on the show, where Kourtney surprised her family with the news of her pregnancy. As per Daily Mail, in an interview, Kourtney said, "I felt really pressured and pushed into doing IVF. It went against my intuition, and I didn't feel fully prepared for the mental or physical toll it takes. We just got pregnant naturally. It was an indescribable feeling. Shock, then super-happy, fear sets in, worry, but I remembered then to have gratitude."

As per People, she also shed light on the unique idea of announcing her pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert over the summer. The decision to share the news in such a public setting was met with love and support from her family, with Kris Jenner expressing, "So much love, so much prayer went into this, and I just couldn't be happier for this amazing blessing." She reflected on the miraculous nature of her pregnancy, stating, "I mean, it truly feels like a miracle, being able to be pregnant and have a baby with the love of my life."

The couple welcomed their first child together on November 1 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Although the couple has yet to confirm the baby's arrival themselves, a source previously told Page Six that Kourtney is “over the moon” about the new addition. The Kardashian-Jenner clan is eager to meet the new baby but Kourtney has allegedly created a rigid “invite-only” list for visits. A source confirmed, “Kourtney is going to be introducing the new baby to her family on an ‘invite-only’ basis, she and Travis have communicated that they will be taking ‘family only’ time for the newly blended family and for Kourt to rest, and then they will be inviting the extended family over on an individual basis.”

Kris Jenner, Kourtney's mother will be on the top of that list but people around the family are still contemplating whether Kim Kardashian will be invited over. The insider claimed, “Kourtney has said it’s a germs thing — to protect the baby and not expose him to any risk — but it’s part of her new strategy to keep everyone at arm’s length."

