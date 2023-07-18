Kourtney Kardashian Praises Daughter Penelope's 'Beauty' in a Flower Crown on Hawaiian Holiday

Mom Kourtney Kardashian was mesmerized by her "flower girl," Penelope Disick, as the 11-year-old flaunted a flower crown. The Lemme founder couldn't stop gushing over the "beauty" of her daughter in pictures from Hawaii. And the all-grown-up Penelope was indeed a sight to behold.

The 44-year-old re-shared a snap on her Instagram story on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Kourtney posted the image of Penelope with her friend, and both the girls sported the floral headpieces and looked absolutely stunning, reported The US Sun.

The girls wore their brunette hair in loose waves while they posed, smiling for the camera. Penelope donned a white tank top and printed pants while her friend rocked a white 'Nirvana' t-shirt paired with denim shorts. The photo was originally captioned, "11-year-old beauties."

The soon-to-be mom re-posted the image as her story and added the caption, "Birthday girls" (with a kissy face emoji). The picture was posted after Penelope's 'grand' birthday celebration on July 8. The young lady commenced her birthday celebrations with her parents Kourtney and American TV personality Scott Disick.

Her first lavish celebration happened at Dad Disick's $6 million Calabasas mansion. The doting father ensured his baby girl felt nothing but "special" on her big day and organized special arrangements for the event. The party included a giant inflatable water slide leading into his massive inground pool.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Post Sweet Tributes To Daughter Penelope as She Turns 11 https://t.co/RaUZ2dxMC1 — People (@people) July 9, 2023

The 40-year-old father also arranged a mechanical bull that proved to be a bit challenging for his daughter, and she fell off it immediately. Disick posted a series of Instagram stories from her birthday and teased his pre-teen after the tumble, "It's not so easy."

In the following story, he posted a photo of himself with Penelope while he kissed her forehead and captioned the post, "I love my little dumpling." Kourtney, too, shared an old video of her daughter, which she captioned, "I am in awe of her every day. I couldn't imagine being more proud to be her mommy. I can't believe she's 11 years old…it is so bittersweet."

The mother-daughter duo recently jetted off to Hawaii for a week-long celebration of Penelope's birthday. The mother-of-three is set to welcome a fourth child with her now husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. It was an all-girls trip in honor of her daughter Penelope.

Kim Kardashian's 10-year-old North West also joined for the getaway, and Kourtney shared photos from their trip on her Instagram account. In several snaps, the Hulu star flaunted her growing baby bump in a sexy leopard print bikini- alongside other photos with her daughter.

She captioned the post, "Still beaming with joy from the week I had, taking seven girls to Hawaii to celebrate my daughter's birthday. Beyond grateful for memories that will last a lifetime. Pure magic." In addition to Penelope, she's also the mother of two sons with ex-Disick- 13-year-old Mason and 8-year-old Reign.

Kourtney and Travis recently held their baby's gender reveal event with family and friends in attendance. And the couple are expecting a baby boy, their first child together. Meanwhile, Barker is already a father to son, Landon, 19; daughter, Alabama, 17; and stepdaughter, Atiana de la Hoya, 24, with his ex, Shanna Moakler.

