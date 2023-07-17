Fans Laud Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian for Looking ‘Natural’ and ‘Healthy’: “Absolutely Beautiful”

Kourtney Kardashian has gone from being gothic chic to stylish mom-to-be. The Hulu star who is expecting her first child with her Blink-182 drummer husband, Travis Barker is being praised by fans for portraying a "relatable" fashion sense during pregnancy. The Poosh founder has been updating her blissful pregnancy journey by sharing "normal" and "healthy" unedited pictures on her Instagram feed. Recently she was seen enjoying the sun and sand with her 11-year-old daughter Penelope on an exotic babymoon in Kauai, Hawaii. The reality star flaunted her growing baby bump in a leopard-print bikini, according to the US Sun, fans lauded her natural beauty standards on Reddit saying - "She’s absolutely beautiful & I applaud her for being herself."

Another Reddit user wrote - "Love the fact that she looks like the average pregnant woman. She’s not stick thin with just a bump." A third Reddit fan added - "You’re right! This is the relatability we’ve been asking for!! Seeing her be and look so normal, makes me go, 'Aw good for Kourt... she not so bad.'" A fourth one posted - "She is beautiful and natural and healthy and I am so happy for her." Yet another Reddit user said - "Honestly made me feel so much more confident with my pregnant body! We need more of this!!" Other Reddit users echoed the same sentiments saying - "So refreshing to see real bodies."

On July 4th, Kourtney shared a few racy unedited pictures of herself posing in a pink bikini with her friend Addison Rae, the KUWTK alum celebrated Independence Day enjoying by the pool. Reddit fans were instant to theorize on the due date of the Kravis baby. One Reddit fan alleged - "I think she's around five to six months? She looks great!" "I wonder if this baby was conceived when she was a blonde," speculated another Reddit user. A third Reddit fan asked - "Does anybody know her due date? I think they were expecting in April and the baby is due on Christmas Day!" "I heard October or September," claimed a fourth Reddit user.

According to People, Kourtney prefers to show off her baby bump rather than hiding under "layers of clothing" - “Don’t feel like you have to hide your bump and just dress for your body. I think if you wear too much-oversized stuff, it can make you look bigger than you are. Just embrace it!” she told exclusively to People Style in a 2017 interview. The mother of three is known to dress voguishly during her earlier pregnancies in haute bodycon mini dresses, belly-baring bikinis, and figure-hugging jumpsuits.

Kourtney co-parents three children with her ex-Scott Disick - daughter Penelope, 11, and sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8. The Hulu star tied the knot with her drummer husband a year ago at a lavish wedding in Italy.

