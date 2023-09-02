Kourtney Kardashian Once Claimed Her Family Only Supports Each Other In a 'Superficial Way'

Kourtney Kardashian has rarely "kept up with the Kardashians." She mostly follows her own path, and in season three of the Hulu show, she opened up about her feelings for the family she's born into. The preview showed her calling her clan "superficial" and much more alongside her sister Khloe Kardashian.

The Kardashians alum was having a conversation with the 39-year-old about how the family rallies around one another during times of crisis but only in a "superficial way," reports The U.S. Sun. She claimed, "I don't think we know how to, like, be there for each other on, like, a deeper level." However, Khloe immediately clarified to her elder sister, "I think I do."

The Good American founder continued in her confessional, "When there's something pretty traumatic or devastating in the family, I feel like we're all by that person's side." However, at the same time, she acknowledged her sister's feelings too and added, "That's my experience, and if Kourt doesn't feel that way, then I feel badly for her."

Khloe also claimed the Poosh founder was in her "love bubble" ever since she was romantically involved with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker. She further added her complaint about the eldest Kardashian- who also never checked in with her regarding her baby boy, Tatum. Apparently, her ex and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, had an affair.

He welcomed a son named Theo with Maralee Nichols in December 2021, when he was mutually separated from the mother of two. The surrogate was already expecting Khloe's baby boy with Thompson when the cheating scandal grabbed the headlines. Khloe had her reasons for beefing with Kourtney, but she's not the only Kardashian who is in the Lemme founder's bad books.

Kim and Kourtney's feud has been a longstanding plot of their reality TV show, especially that (in)famous Dolce and Gabbana beef. The sisters fought over the campaign the 42-year-old did soon after her sister Kourtney's wedding with the same brand, and the latter accused her of "using her wedding as a business deal."

This morning, @KimKardashian joins TODAY live for the opening of her @Skims pop-up shop!



She talks about how the brand has exceeded her expectations, what’s coming in season 3 of @kardashianshulu, and the grades she got in her midterms. pic.twitter.com/TU2rZaCXaP — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 16, 2023

In an interview with TODAY, the SKIMS founder confessed, "This season was probably one of my - out of filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians or The Kardashians - this season was probably my most emotional and frustrating internally with family, that I haven't really seen or experienced before."

The host, Savannah, asked, "Why is that? They talk about some tension between you and your sister Kourtney over her wedding. Is that the source of it?" The fashion mogul replied, "Yeah - and we've been there before, and we'll always be okay. We're always family; that's how we were raised."

However, she added that she likes it the way it is—real and raw. "But I'm also proud that everyone's really vulnerable because I'm sure so many other families have gone through similar things." Kim continued, "Maybe on different levels or experiences, but I'm proud that we're still so open and still driven to show and share so much." After that episode, the two sisters tried to talk out their differences, but they still seemingly have some "sparks" of the feud left.

