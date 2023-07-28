Kourtney Kardashian ‘Loved’ Receiving Boohoo Collab Criticism as She Is “In a Position to Shine a Light”

Kourtney Kardashian isn't deterred by a bit of controversy, especially if she sees it as an opportunity for growth and improvement.

During the season finale of The Kardashians, the reality star addressed the criticism she faced regarding her fall 2022 collaboration with the fashion retailer BooHoo. The collaboration involved two collections focused on sustainability. However, critics pointed out that the brand, BooHoo, is primarily known as a fast fashion company, and thus, they questioned the alignment of the green mission with the brand's practices. “I actually love that because I feel like I'm in a position to shine a light on that problem,” Kardashian said on Thursday's episode commenting on the backlash.

The discussion occurred several months after Kourtney launched her initial collection with the company during New York Fashion Week in September 2022. During that time, some fans expressed their disapproval of Kourtney collaborating with a fast fashion company. Many found the partnership contradictory, as Kourtney is known for her commitment to environmental consciousness, while fast fashion brands often raise ethical concerns.

"This is not one person’s problem, this is a big problem in the world [and for] the whole fast fashion industry and the whole fashion industry," Kourtney said. “I feel like I learned so much doing the first collection. … I feel like hearing people’s feedback — as harsh as it might be — [was necessary], which is why I posted. I would love to learn more," she added.

The Poosh founder further said that although she is no expert on sustainability she hopes to spark change in the industry. "I never said, ‘I am the queen of sustainability and I know it all.’ I would hope that they would see that the fast fashion industry is the opposite of what you think when you think of sustainability," Kourtney stated during Thursday's episode.

Kourtney further elaborated that tackling the issue of fast fashion is a challenging but essential starting point. She expressed her excitement about the potential to utilize her collection and influence as a platform for positive change. Kourtney believes she can serve as a catalyst to drive meaningful improvements and push BooHoo to adopt more sustainable practices.

“I think anything that I want to put my time and energy into I want to do it the best way that I can and approach it with a lot of integrity," she said. "Fast fashion isn’t going anywhere, so why not push them to make these changes — even if they seem small to some — it is an improvement," she further added.

Due to the swift and unfavorable reaction, Kardashian felt compelled to address the criticism and explain her decision to participate in the project through a paragraph-long statement on her social media along with pictures of herself wearing pieces from her collection. She said, “I went back and forth about doing this collection with @boohoo because the first thing I think about when I hear the words ‘fast fashion’ is that it’s a bad for our planet." She further touched upon her efforts to reach out saying, "I invite any experts who have ideas, suggestions. I have already seen some of you and will absolutely be reaching out to talk and learn more."

She concluded, "I want to help and from my experience so far working with the team I work with at Boohoo, they do too. I will be elaborating on their changes, how we’ve made this line more sustainable, and what I’ve learned we as consumers can do to help… all to come!!”

