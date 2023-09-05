Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Is Home, Says She’s ‘Feeling Better’ After Her Brief Hospital Visit

Kourtney Kardashianhas returned home following a brief medical visit. Since it was made public that the pregnant reality TV actress had a brief stay in the hospital, her fans have been concerned.

Blink-182, the band Kourtney Kardashian's spouse Travis Barker plays in, postponed a number of their European tour dates so that the drummer could handle an "urgent family matter." A source now reveals to PEOPLE that Kardashian, 44, is "back home now with her kids," adding, "She is feeling better. She is happy to have Travis back home too.”

When PEOPLE asked for comment, neither Kardashian nor Barker's representatives responded right away. In a post on their Twitter account on Friday, September 1, Barker's band officially announced the postponement. "Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available," the post read.

Barker posted a series of pictures on his Instagram Story of himself entering a prayer room hours before the news was made public. Barker first uploaded a snapshot of the room's outside before sharing two images from within, one of a stained-glass window and the other of a blue banner that said, "Together We Pray."

Since she revealed she was having a child with Barker in June, Kardashian and her husband have frequently posted updates on her pregnancy on social media.

Late last month, Barker uploaded a series of photos to Instagram, one of which showed him tenderly caressing his wife's baby bump. Earlier in August, Kardashian too shared a carousel of pictures and videos online. In one of the clips, she floated across a pool on an inflatable while wearing a bright red bikini and revealing her growing baby belly.

In the description of the photo, Kardashian later discussed her "joy" at becoming pregnant for the fourth time. "Growing you inside of me, my son, is the greatest blessing, honor, and joy," she wrote. Husband Barker also expressed his love and joy, writing, "The most beautiful."

The pair shared their pregnancy news at the opening Los Angeles concert of the Blink-182 tour. In the audience of the June 16 event, Kardashian, 44, held up a handmade, black-and-white sign that said, "Travis I'm Pregnant" as the camera focused in on her in the audience. The band's 1999 music video for the song All The Small Things, which includes a fan holding up a yellow and black banner that also reads, "Travis I'm Pregnant," served as the group's inspiration for the sign.

Barker already shares daughter Alabama, 17, son Landon, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Meanwhile, Kardashian has a daughter Penelope, 11, and sons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, with her ex Scott Disick.

