Kourtney Kardashian Now Sports Edgy Style as Compared to Her Previous ‘Frumpy’ Pregnancies, Expert Says

Kourtney Kardashian's recent pregnancy announcement, featuring an outfit consisting of low-rise leather pants and a bodysuit, has been deemed unnecessary by fashion psychologist Professor Carolyn Mair. The eldest Kardashian sister showed off her baby bump during a high-profile appearance at her husband Travis Barker's concert at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on June 18. Sporting a black mesh bodysuit and bra, Kourtney held up a banner at the side of the stage with the words, "Travis I’m Pregnant." However, the fashion psychologist raised concerns about her choice of attire, suggesting that the outfit was intended to play a "sexy role" for her husband.

According to Professor Mair in an exclusive word with The U.S. Sun, "A lot of women report feeling sexier or say they feel sexier when they are pregnant. Some men find women sexier when they're pregnant too. Kourtney’s sexy pregnancy look may mean she is experiencing this and wants to show this. To me, it looks awkward balancing the black leather pants so low on her hips. I get that they are not going to sit on her waist because she has got a bump now, but they are very low. The look does not leave a huge amount to the imagination." Sharing about the psych behind announcing her motherhood with husband, Barker, Mair further added, "The contrast between the color of the skin on her thighs and the black bodysuit attracts attention. Transparent clothing is often considered sexy by people because it kind of hides and reveals. Kourtney’s look is so different from many of her ordinary ones for her first three pregnancies."

Comparing her previous motherhood experiences to the present, Mair concluded, "Back then she looks frumpy in comparison." Kourtney's outfit may have been an expression of her sense of heightened sensuality. She described Kourtney's current style has embraced edgier black outfits since she started dating rock star Travis. Previously, Kourtney had confessed on the reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, "We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen."

However, Professor Mair also considered the potential impact of Kourtney's dressing choices on her children. "When this baby grows up and is old enough to see these images, they might not be too thrilled," said Professor Mair. "Then again, her kids might not care. Kourtney wears black leather which is associated with sexiness and eroticism. Bikers wear black leather pants so they have connotations of power, speed, risk, and danger. All these can also be considered sexy," Mair referred to while analyzing Kourtney's overall looks.

