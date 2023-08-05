Kourtney Kardashian Enjoys Breakfast At IHOP, Says It's A 'Once in a 7 Year Type Thing'

Despite her dedication to a healthy lifestyle and wellness brand, even Kourtney Kardashian Barker occasionally gives in to the temptation of indulging in comfort food, particularly during moments when she's eating for two.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Arturo Holmes

On Friday, the expectant lead of Hulu's The Kardashians took to her Instagram Story to post images of her indulgent fast-food meal, courtesy of IHOP. The initial snippet began with an innocent depiction, showcasing a close-up of Kourtney's dining table within the confines of the restaurant chain. The camera focused on an IHOP-branded mug, which was encircled by lemon slices and positioned alongside a tea kettle.She captioned the video, "Lol not on brand, once in a 7-year type thing."

Undoubtedly, the "brand" that the wellness and lifestyle expert of POOSH is alluding to is her own vitamin and supplement collection named Lemme. This line encompasses items like gummies intended for vaginal well-being and supplements designed to assist with promoting better sleep, per People Magazine.

Image Source: Instagram | @kourtneykardash

The subsequent video segment shared on Kourtney's Instagram Story took a more indulgent turn, featuring a lavish stack of pancakes spread out on her plate. In the footage, she poured a liberal amount of maple syrup onto the stack, turning it into a golden delight. "I've got a crush on you, sweetie pie," The mother of three provided a caption for this appetizing video.

Image Source: Instagram | @kourtneykardash

Kourtney, who is presently anticipating her initial child with Travis Barker, the drummer of Blink-182, is undeniably savoring her pregnancy journey. "I'm so into my thicker body, When I was super skinny, it's like a time when I was super anxious… Not about eating. Not about staying at a certain weight. But, like, just in toxic relationships. I used to always say this: When I'm super skinny, just know I'm not happy," in a 2022 episode of The Kardashians, Khloe shared that she had gained weight during her IVF journey, reported People. Although Kourtney initially pursued in vitro fertilization in her endeavor to conceive a child with 47-year-old Travis, the process did not yield the desired outcome. The present situation seems to have occurred without intervention.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

In June, Kourtney and the 47-year-old Travis revealed their pregnancy news. The announcement took place during one of Travis's concerts with Blink-182, where Kourtney held up a sign saying, “Travis I’m Pregnant.” Having been friends for several years, the couple transitioned into a romantic relationship in February 2021. Their journey progressed, culminating in an engagement in November 2021, followed by a grand wedding ceremony in Italy in May 2022.

Kourtney is a mother to sons Reign Aston (8) and Mason Dash (13), as well as daughter Penelope Scotland (11), all of whom she shares with her former partner Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Travis is a father to daughter Alabama Luella (17) and son Landon Asher (19). He also takes on the role of stepfather to 24-year-old Atiana De La Hoya, Shanna Moakler's daughter from a previous relationship.

