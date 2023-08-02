Kourtney Kardashian Hops on the "Barbie Trend", Wears All-Pink to Movie Screening with Penelope

Kourtney Kardashian turned Barbie for a movie night out with family dressed in her best hot pink baggy outfit on Monday, July 24, 2023. Kourtney gave a rock 'n' roll twist to the ongoing Barbicore Trend. Although the quintessential Barbie style is feminine, soft, and classic, the fashionable Hulu star made it look edgy with her leather biker jacket and baggy 'pink jorts.'

Image Source: Getty Images | Slaven Vlasic

The 44-year-old momma-to-be dressed in signature fuschia pink attire and posted a mirror selfie on her official Instagram handle, reported Page Six. She captioned the photo, "Took the girls to see Barbie, had very strict instructions to wear my pink jorts."

In the post, the Poosh founder, who is expecting her husband Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker's baby, stood in her luxurious walk-in closet. She struck a pose in her oversized hot pink leather motorcycle jacket paired with matching leather cargo shorts.

She accommodated her growing pregnancy belly by leaving the shorts unbuttoned and wearing a black t-shirt underneath the jacket. Kourtney complimented her outfit with knee-high black leather boots and black sunglasses. She didn't do much with her hairstyle and left her mane in an updo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

Although she didn't specify the "girl gang" accompanying her for the movie, it is likely she was referring to her 11-year-old daughter Penelope Disick and her stepdaughters, 24-year-old Atiana De La Hoya and 17-year-old Alabama Barker, along with other Kardashian-Jenner nieces.

Kourtney is expecting a baby boy, but this isn't her first all-girls trip. And neither did she wear an all-pink ensemble for the first time. Recently, after her daughter Penelope's birthday, she planned a getaway to the islands of Hawaii and sported another Barbiecore look—a rather sexy one.

During her trip, she wore an all-pink asymmetrical cutout Jacquemus set with large wooden beads, along with a huge straw hat. This isn't all. The expectant mother posted another story on Instagram on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in a pink outfit for her workout.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

Kourtney also flaunted several other swimsuits during her trip, including a leopard-print bikini from Emily Ratajkowski's Inamorata line. In another post, she flaunted a cozy pink romper and captioned, "prenatal pilates in pajamas." The romper was unbuttoned from her chest, revealing her cleavage area and growing belly- next to a pilates reformer.

"Barbiecore" is a fashion trend inspired by the Barbie movie. The movie hit social media, and immediately the pink aesthetic turned into a fashion staple throughout 2022. The hot-pink shade has been at the top of every fashion icon's mind.

The lead actor, Margot Robbie, in the role of the iconic Mattel doll, was captured on set last June. Since the movie hit theatres on July 21, Barbie has been making history at the box office, scoring $155 million, reported PEOPLE.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BARBIE (@barbiethemovie)

The movie has marked the biggest debut ever for a film directed by a woman. The movie is directed by Greta Gerwig, who was also at the helm of Lady Bird and Little Women.

