Kourtney Kardashian Shades Kim as Kris Jenner Calls Her the 'Leader' of the Kardashian Clan

Kris Jenner inadvertently added fuel to the fire of the ongoing sister feud between Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Kim Kardashian. Kim and Kourtney have been in conflict, with Kourtney accusing Kim of using her wedding with Travis Barker as a business opportunity to collaborate with Dolce & Gabbana.

In a recent episode titled, The Tension is Brewing from Season 3 of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian organized a gathering for Kim's 42nd birthday. Despite the ongoing feud between Kim and Kourtney, there hasn't been a direct confrontation between them. Kourtney however, assured the cameras that she was willing to set the drama aside for the evening. “No matter what’s going on between us, you know, we always show up for each other, Of course, I’m going to celebrate my sister," Kourtney said in the confessional, as recorded by Hollywood Life.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Twinned With Sister Kourtney in New Post From North's Lavish Birthday Bash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Despite Kourtney's willingness to set aside their differences for the night, the situation worsened when momager Kris delivered an effusive tribute to Kim, going as far as proclaiming her the "leader" of their family. However, Kourtney did not share the same sentiment or agree with that notion, as per People.

Kris started the speech by playfully joking, “I just want to say before I have another martini, As I said today when I wished you a happy birthday, you are the strongest woman in the world. You are a rockstar and I am so proud of you.” This echoed the same message she sent to Khloé. Kim playfully interrupted by calling her out on the repeated text. Nevertheless, Kris continued with her speech, inadvertently burdening the birthday girl with an excessive amount of responsibility. "We all look up to you, you're a superpower and you are pretty much now, at this point, the leader of our family. You're the person we all go to," Kris concluded the toast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian Now Sports Edgy Style as Compared to Her Previous ‘Frumpy’ Pregnancies, Expert Says

When Kourtney was asked in a confessional about her perspective on Kim being seen as the family leader, the founder of Poosh gave her response by saying, "I mean, if she wants to be. It's not a cult I'm following." Despite their mother's praise, Kim did not embrace the idea of assuming the new title either. “I don’t have time to take on those duties, I love you. I am so honored. But I’m not ready for you to pass the baton. You need a least five more years," the SKIMS founder told the cameras, alluding to her mother.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

Also Read: Alabama Barker Surprises Mom Shanna With Flowers After Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy Announcement

Khloé acknowledged that Kourtney exhibited her "best behavior" during Kris' extended speech praising Kim. But she also observed the palpable tension between the sisters in the room. “There’s no tension that anyone else would notice. Anytime my mom would praise Kim — which is what you do on someone’s birthday, you praise the birthday person. I just, like, try to stare at Kourt, like subtly. Like, ‘Is she OK? What’s happening?'" Khloé said.

More from Inquisitr

Travis Barker's Son Landon Looks Sadly 'Agonized' At Step-Mom Kourtney Kardashian's Gender Reveal Event

Kim Kardashian Calls Kourtney a "Hater" and Claims That She "Doesn't Have Any Friends" Amid Messy Feud