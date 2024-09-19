Kourtney Kardashian Defends Her and Travis Barker's Controversial Parenting Method that Kris Disapproves

Kourtney Kardashian is simmering in the heat of her mom Kris Jenner's disapproval of her controversial parenting style. The Kardashians star has defended her parenting practice for her son Rocky with her husband Travis Barker. Recently, when the Poosh founder shared that she would still share her bed with her youngest son in an audiobook conversations around her parenting sparked on the internet.

The book titled, Safe Infant Sleep: Expert Answers to Your Cosleeping Questions explores the parenting methods and styles adopted by the Kardashian to bring up her youngest son. In one of her Instagram Stories, the American reality television star wrote, "been co-sleeping safely since 2009, I still love reading/listening to more safe co-sleeping tips and hearing about the benefits." Speaking on the Skinny Confidential podcast she also detailed how she preferred sharing a bed with her kids for some time. Kardashian spilled, "I think every person's different, and every child is different. My oldest son slept with me till he was seven. I mean also part of it [was] like at a certain time I would put him to bed in his room and then he would come in my room," as reported by the Mirror.

The mom of four continued, "He stopped and he was like, 'I'm done with you. I sleep in my own room.' My daughter slept with me pretty much till she was 11." Sharing about her time with Rocky, she said, "I'm on the craziest hours right now because of our whole summer of touring, but I think one thing too is that we sleep with our baby. As a mother, I like to do what feels natural and instinctual to me." She concluded, "And that's for me what it is. Of course, I also read all the benefits and heard all the benefits. And I mean, it's something that mammals have been doing since time existed. I will say that both parents being aligned on that is really important. My husband loves it too."

On the other hand, Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner has certain inhibitions regarding their sleep routine. To this, the eldest daughter of the Kardashian clan responded, "She doesn't have to worry about it because it's not her baby and she's done having kids." According to Newsweek, the entrepreneur and wife of the Blink-182 drummer shared how she developed nature and what intrigued her to practice it. "When I had my daughter, Penelope, I made the decision that we were going to co-sleep," the 45-year-old added.

"When I was pregnant with P, I read The Attachment Parenting Book by Dr. Sears and really related to his point of view on the sleep method," the proud mum added while discussing the methods. Most importantly, every parent has their unique way of parenting their kids and Kardashian's openness to discuss it has also shed light on building strong emotional bonds through little acts like such.