Kourtney Kardashian Enjoys Pregnancy Pampering, Indulges in Mani-Pedi Session With Daughter Penelope

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and her 11-year-old daughter, Penelope Scotland, recently bonded over a delightful mother-daughter pampering session. The Poosh founder, who is currently expecting a baby with husband Travis Barker, shared glimpses of their fun outing on her Instagram Story over the weekend. The first photo captured a bird's eye view of their feet during the mani-pedi session, showing off their nearly matching nail colors.

Kourtney opted for a shimmering light pink shade on her toes, while Penelope chose a matte pink with a glossy top coat. The duo seemed to cherish their bonding time, and Kourtney couldn't help but share the moment with her followers. In the second photo, the reality star shared a sweet moment of holding her daughter's hand. Their perfectly manicured nails were on full display as they rested on a cozy brown blanket. Over the image, Kourtney captioned, "Mother daughter," capturing the essence of their special day. To ensure the best nail art experience, Kourtney tagged celebrity nail artist Lisa Kon in both images, suggesting that the pair received expert care during their pampering session, per PEOPLE.

Kourtney Kardashian has been embracing quality time with her loved ones, especially her daughters. Earlier in the week, she excitedly donned a pink leather jacket and pink jean shorts to watch the movie Barbie, following strict instructions from "the girls." The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star shared a mirror selfie of her outfit on Instagram, showcasing her growing baby bump. Her pink ensemble was accessorized with knee-high heeled boots and black sunglasses, exuding style and comfort. She captioned it, "Took the girls to see Barbie, had very strict instructions to wear my pink jorts."

Pink seems to be a recurring theme for Kourtney during her pregnancy journey. In another set of photos taken during a vacation to Hawaii, she flaunted her baby bump in a pink cut-out one-piece swimsuit and matching sarong. Her chic beach look was completed with a large straw sun hat, radiating beach glamour. She captioned this sultry image, "Aloha." Kourtney's pregnancy announcement took place on June 16 during her husband Travis Barker's Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles. The couple revealed that they are expecting a baby boy through a video on Instagram, sharing their excitement with the world.

As Kourtney prepares to welcome her fourth child into the world, she continues to prioritize special moments with her children, including Penelope and her two sons, Reign and Mason, from her previous relationship with Scott Disick. Travis Barker, on the other hand, is a proud father to three children from his previous marriage, daughter Alabama, son Landon, and stepdaughter Atiana. With a growing family and a commitment to creating lasting memories with her loved ones, Kourtney Kardashian is embracing the joy of motherhood and sharing her cherished moments with her dedicated fanbase.

