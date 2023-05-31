Kourtney Kardashian Criticized for Changing Her Style to Match Travis Barker's Goth Look

Kourtney Kardashian, the renowned reality TV star, has recently been facing criticism from fans who accuse her of altering her style to match her husband, rock musician Travis Barker. The controversy ignited after Kourtney shared a series of sexy snapshots on Instagram, showcasing herself in goth lingerie.

Kourtney is no stranger to the limelight, often making headlines for her glamorous lifestyle. However, her recent style transformation to match her rocker husband, Travis Barker, has stirred up controversy among fans.

The 44-year-old celebrity posted snapshots of herself in goth lingerie, sparking a debate among fans and critics about whether she has lost her own identity in the process. In one full-length mirror selfie, the star confidently displayed her black lace top and sported a chic short bob hairstyle, as per The U.S. Sun. She captioned the images as "Rock shows and sights."

While some fans applauded her bold fashion choices, others voiced concerns that she may have lost her identity in an attempt to align with Travis' brooding and punk-inspired aesthetic. User @danielle_cockrell wrote, "But why do you have to change how you dress for a man?? Why can't you still dress sexy and classy like you use to??" Another user, @cmichaud15, said, "Never understood why someone would change their look for a guy."

Some users, however, were quick to defend her. User @fzarnock commented, "I think she's dissing her sisters with the way she dresses now. At least she's different than them! She stands out now. Brilliant move." @juana7rbi0 wrote, "Im so happy to see you having a new good health life kourt! you literally deserve it!" Another Instagrammer, @meonardlary, also wrote, "I love this life for you kourt."

Meanwhile, Kourtney had proven that she is her husband Travis Barker's biggest fan. The power couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary, and they continue to showcase their love and support for one another. Kourtney's presence at Barker's sold-out show at Madison Square Garden further highlighted their strong bond, as she was spotted enjoying the concert alongside Alabama Barker.

Recently, Kourtney came into the spotlight with her refrain from publicly wishing ex-partner Scott Disick on his birthday. He had received love and support from the rest of the Kardashian clan with Kim Kardashian sharing a heartfelt message on her Instagram Story and Khloé reminiscing shared moments with Scott.

Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the family, was one of the first to publicly wish Scott on his birthday, reminding him of her love. Even Scott's children, Penelope and Reign Disick, sported custom shirts with their father's face, showing their love and support.