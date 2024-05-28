Kourtney Kardashian Contracted COVID After Making Out With Travis Barker Hours Before Her Baby Shower

The morning Kourtney Kardashian was scheduled to celebrate her baby shower, she tested positive for COVID-19. The Hulu star recalled the scary moment in the premiere episode of season 5 of The Kardashians about how her husband and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker returned home from his Europe tour for the celebrations but ended up catching the virus.

In September 2023, the couple and their blended families were ecstatic to welcome a new member and planned to celebrate it. Kardashian and Barker conceived Rocky 13 after a long period of infertility and multiple failed IVF's. While she was already running a high-risk pregnancy, catching the Coronavirus was an added pressure, as per PEOPLE.

In the episode, the Lemme founder revealed, "The morning of my baby shower, I woke up and tested positive for COVID right when I was about to start getting ready." Meanwhile, she also revealed that her husband Barker insisted on getting his test done after returning from his tour. And it turned out, he first tested negative and then positive.

"The first part of Travis' European tour is over, and he flies home and we test him for COVID. He wants to test. He's negative," said Kardashian. However, she added that after the couple got intimate, she felt her husband's body temperature rising, "We make out for six hours and then I feel that he is hot like his head feels very warm. Not a making out type of warm, like really warm, and then he tests positive for COVID."

When the news broke to momager Kris Jenner, she got paranoid, "I want to cry," she said on the show. "Travis has COVID. I'm shaking. I just want Kourtney to be OK. She's a high-risk pregnancy. This is really crazy." The Kardashian matriarch planned the Disney-themed baby shower when the incident happened. However, despite catching COVID, the couple attended the celebrations but with all the necessary precautions and social distancing.

"I didn't know what to do, and my mom was like, 'Well, you have to come and see the baby shower. You have to see what's going on over here. So I did" recollected the POOSH founder. Jenner instructed her daughter and son-in-law to follow the rules, which made the guests feel safe, "Everyone felt comfortable because we're outside and everyone wants us to enjoy our baby shower."

Jenner also revealed in a confessional why she didn't call off the celebrations, "The shower starts in 20 minutes, right? So I think it's crazy to call 50 guests or 100 people and go, don't come. Somethings, you just don't have any control of, and the most important thing today is Kourtney's health and making sure her and the baby are OK."

Kardashian told Vogue in the October 2023 issue, how the couple decided to quit IVF and conceived naturally. "We just got pregnant naturally. It was an indescribable feeling. Shock, then super-happy, fear sets in, worry, but I remembered then to have gratitude." The couple welcomed Rocky 13 on November 1, 2023.