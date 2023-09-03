Kourtney Kardashian Praises Travis Barker’s Excellent Skills of Making "The Best Matcha"

The reality star and businesswoman Kourtney Kardashian recently posted glimpses of her life on Instagram, celebrating her pregnancy and showcasing the skills of her husband Travis Barker. The pair, who are well-known for their adventurous and intriguing journey, are looking forward to welcoming their newest child.

Kardashian gave her Instagram fans a glimpse into her morning ritual in a sweet Instagram story while praising her husband's excellent matcha-making skills. The quirky caption on the photo read, "My husband makes the best matcha." It showed a mug of bright matcha. A vegetable cutter featuring the letter "K," a butter knife, and a spoon were all perfectly organized on the kitchen platform in the shot, which provided a view into the Kardashian-Barker kitchen.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Slammed for "Insensitive" Silk Pajama Posts Amid Kourtney & Travis Barker’s "Emergency"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

Fans were given an extensive look into Kardashian's world by the story, which was presented along with a collection of other fascinating images. Another story revealed a calm scene with cozy sofas and chairs against a backdrop of lush trees and gorgeous mountains, taken from her home, with a breathtaking mountain view. This photo shows how much the pair appreciates the beauty of nature while also giving a glimpse into the intimate spaces they share.

The next picture showed a radiant rust-orange vehicle soaking up the sun. The couple's mutual feeling of exploration was reflected in the picture, which radiated an air of adventure. Amid these intimate peeks, Kardashian responded to a frequent query from her followers. She explained the compatibility of her products, "@lemme Curb" and "@lemme Burn," in a story intended to draw in and educate her audience. She assured her readers in her story that these items were created to work together, treating cravings while enhancing metabolism.

Image Source: Instagram | @kourtneykardash

Also Read: Travis Barker Sports ‘Famous People Suck’ Tee Despite Marrying Into the Kardashian Family

Kardashian wrote, "We get a lot of questions from people asking if you can take @lemme Curb with @lemme Burn? The answer is YES - We formulated them to be taken alongside each other, so you can stop unwanted cravings and kick-start your metabolism. Yes please." The post was completed with a link to the product on Amazon.

Later, Kardashian shared a post from Travis Barker's account which showcased her baby bump. In this particular photo, she could be seen sporting a t-shirt that declared, "It's a boy." This declaration was consistent with the couple's openness in telling their fans about their pregnancy journey.

Also Read: Travis Barker Lists All His Favorites on Insta, Including His Wife Kourtney Kardashian and Pizza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

Kardashian has been thoroughly celebrating her pregnancy on her Instagram account. Barker hasn't shied away either from accompanying her wife in celebrating their journey. He recently posted a carousel of pictures of several moments in his life. One of the pictures showcased him placing a kiss on Kardashian's baby bump. The news of the pregnancy was delivered by Kardashian holding a placard that read "Travis, I'm pregnant," at Barker's band Blink-182's Los Angeles stop.

More from Inquisitr

Alabama Barker is Believed to Have Leaked Details of Her Father Travis and Kourtney’s Spinoff Show

A Peek Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Lavish $7 Million Mansion with Outdoor Cinema