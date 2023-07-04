Kourtney Kardashian Changes Her Name on Latest Driver’s License, Fans Accuse Her of 'Copying' Kim

Recently, Kourtney Kardashian, 44, posted a picture of her new name on her driver's license on Instagram. Fans of the show couldn't hold themselves back from comparing her to her younger sister Kim Kardashian, who had recently turned heads with her driver's license photoshoot.

The founder of Poosh changed her name on her license to Kourtney Kardashian Barker as she added her husband Travis Barker's last name. She captioned her photo as "Say my name." It didn't take long for fans to notice that she posted the photo after her sister Kim, 42, visited the DMV to get a new license photo, per The U.S. Sun.

One fan said, "But on Kim’s Drivers license episode?" while another wrote, "Lol after Kim’s license episode. It’s not a comp Kourtney." One commented, "Literally stealing @kimkardashian dmv vibes, how dare you." Another fan wrote, "Not you copying Kim."

In the most recent episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Kim stopped by the DMV to renew her driver's license. After forcing the DMV workers to work past their normal hours, several people criticized Kim for her actions. The encounter became the model's individual photo shoot.

The celebrity burst through the front doors and gave a dismissive 'hi' to the remaining employees before stating, "Thank you for staying open." A full glam squad, including experts in hair, makeup, and fashion, was standing behind her. As her team finished perfecting her appearance, Kim took a seat in the lobby.

"Too many people live with driver’s licenses that are not cute, so we need to make sure it’s right," hairstylist Chris Appleton said to the producers. Kim reaffirmed the importance of the picture, stating, "This is the most important photo you’ll ever take in your life."

When finally ready, Kim stood in front of the blue curtain and prepared for the photo. So did her crew, who whipped out an additional bright white light to compliment the standard flash of the DMV camera, after which Kim was ready to smile for the camera. The first picture, however, fell short of her expectations. "Is there any way to save this, do another, and have them side by side?" Kim questioned an irritated employee.

The television personality expressed her satisfaction with the second one and took a jab at Kourtney as she left. "First is the worst and second is the best," she said. "That’s why I’m the second child." Fans took to social media platforms to express their shock. One person tweeted, "Wow! I can’t even." "This woman gets to bring a whole glam team for her DMV picture? Plus, she gets the whole place to herself? "How many takes did she get? Cause regular folks only have the one take and the DMV doesn’t give a damn if you look like crap!!!" Another person declared, "She is so da*n vain!!" while a third wrote, "You want to be taken seriously, but then do something no regular person would ever do."

