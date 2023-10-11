Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Stepson Landon Barker's Birthday, Shares Their Unseen Pics

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian was feeling all of the emotions as she posted throwback pictures to Instagram Stories in honor of her stepson Landon Barker's 20th birthday. She shared a TikTok clip of Landon in which he can be seen lip-syncing to Miguel's Sure Thing as Kourtney watches from a nearby booth.

As per Daily Mail, She also shared many photos of Landon, including one from before she and Travis were a thing. One throwback photo in her Instagram Stories showed a much younger Landon flashing a peace sign next to her now-13-year-old son Mason Disick, with the remark, "How is this 2017."

On the other hand, Travis Barker shared a post on Instagram and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the most amazing son I could ever ask for. I can't believe you're 20! The day you were born you made me a better person and you have filled my life with so much happiness. I'm so proud of the man you have become and I love you."

In the bunch of photographs shared by Travis, he and his son Landon can be seen posing together. In yet another snapshot, a young Landon sports a full-blown mohawk and gets a flash tattoo. A picture of him having his head shaved was also included. Landon wore a t-shirt from the punk band, Sex Pistols, in another childhood photo. Another picture of the birthday boy, clearly inspired by his musical father, was seen drumming as a toddler.

Kourtney and Travis, who tied the knot in 2022, shared the news of her pregnancy in June. Kourtney has three children, Mason, 11, and Penelope, 8, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick; Travis has two, Landon, 15, and Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Travis is very close with Atiana, Moakler's 24-year-old daughter with ex-husband Oscar De La Hoya.

On the Zach Sang program last month, Landon spoke about how excited he was for the arrival of a new sibling. He said, "It’s crazy, definitely crazy. I’ve never really had a baby sibling. It’s always been me and my sister, two years apart. It’s cool though because it’d be different if it happened when I kinda need[ed] attention as a kid. I feel like I’m out of the house. It would have been hard if I were 10 years old and that was all my dad could do. But now that I’m in a place where I feel like I’m an adult now, it’s sick. I’m super happy for them."

Kourtney and Travis's extended family is overjoyed to welcome a new member, but the reality star's pregnancy has been difficult. Last month, Kourtney underwent surgery to save the life of her "baby." She shared on Instagram, "I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."

