Kourtney Kardashian Admits to 'Never' Letting Son Rocky Nap in His Crib, Much Like Mason

Kourtney Kardashian recently shared an intriguing detail about her newborn son. The reality star and her husband, Travis Barker, welcomed Rocky in November 2023. During a Q&A session on her Instagram Stories on Monday, May 27, the Poosh founder candidly discussed parenthood, answering questions from fans, including one from a first-time mother. As reported by Daily Mail, she asked, “New mumma here. Any tips on a baby who only likes to be held to take a nap?”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Axelle

In response, she shared a photo of Rocky's crib and admitted, "Enjoy every second! We do the same. He's never been in his crib. It's my favorite thing in the world." Kardashian was also questioned about her experience with in vitro fertilization (IVF), People magazine reported. A fan asked, "Had 6 failed IVFs. How did you find the strength to keep going? It's debilitating 😪." Kardashian replied, "I stopped after a year of trying (5 failed IVF cycles, 3 retrievals)."

Image Source: Instagram | @kourtneykardash

She shared, "My body relaxed and I believed in God's plan for my life. Lots of prayers for whatever was meant to be for us. 🙏🏻❤️ I know how hard it is to feel like you're not trying, but believing in God's plan and saying your prayers is so powerful. All the best!" In another query, Kardashian made it clear that she conceived her baby completely naturally. She wrote, "I want to be super clear because it seems my answer to the IVF question may have been confusing. I got pregnant 100% naturally, NOT through IVF...one year after stopping IVF. Through God's blessing on Valentine's Day."

Barker has children Landon and Alabama from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler, and also stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya. Kardashian, on the other hand, is a mother to Mason, Reign, and Penelope from her past relationship with Scott Disick. In the past, in 2010, Kardashian acknowledged that allowing their then-six-month-old son, Mason, to sleep in their bed was a controversial choice. On her blog, she wrote, "Some say it's not the best idea for the baby, but to be honest, much like breastfeeding, I find it to be an amazing bonding experience for mother and son and I wouldn't have it any other way."

She added, "I have to be honest. I just love that time. I especially love how when you sleep with your baby, you breathe together in the same pattern. I've been able to bond with Mason so much more. Even if I've had a busy day, I always look forward to every night and us spending time together when we sleep." In October, last year, Kardashian also opened up about the unique aspects of being pregnant at 44 compared to her previous pregnancies. “This time, unlike the other three, I was followed by a different group of doctors, who gave me many restrictions in the first months. No workouts, no pilates, no caffeine, and no plane trips...Even no sex! I think all this caution made me a little afraid because, in the past, I never had to be so careful.”