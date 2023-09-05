Kody Brown from 'Sister Wives' Finally Admits That He 'Needs Therapy'

The polygamist, Kody Brown, is carrying the weight of his failed marriages, where almost all the Sister Wives have left him for good, except Robyn Brown. The 54-year-old recently had multiple face-offs with his exes Janelle and Christine, who are, apparently, bonding well outside of their marriage with him. In other words, season 18, so far, has been a nightmare for the TLC star.

Sister Wives is barely two episodes into the season, but it has already shown the polygamist in a completely new avatar. The otherwise loud and entitled Kody seems to be somewhat 'humbled' and mildly vulnerable, per The Hollywood Gossip. Surprisingly, he talked about his accountability in his failed marriages. The TLC star even admitted to People, "I could have done a lot better."

The Brown family patriarch is now in a monogamous relationship with his fourth wife, Robyn. Season 18 also began with Christine and Kody's lunch meeting to discuss their family's future ahead of their separation. Kody initiated the topic of counseling. Though it seemed weird to think of therapy after the relationship ended, he still presented the idea to his 51-year-old ex-wife. He confessed, "I thought about doing breakup counseling with you, like, 'Hey, we're done. Let's get in a place where we can be functional.'"

Christine interrupted, but he expounded, "Maybe all I need is grief counseling." He added, "I got to get in a place where I don't hate you so I don't speak bad about you to my children. That's my worry." Prior to this, he said in a confessional he felt she (Christine) deceived him despite his efforts to save the marriage.

"I feel so betrayed after all that I have done for this marriage and then to have [Christine] sort of sh-t talk me to the kids, I kind of feel like in my heart I just never wanna see her again," Kody confessed. "And I wanna spend some time hating her," he continued.

Christine announced her departure way back on November 2, 2021. Post-breakup counseling sounded absurd at first; however, she was receptive to the idea. "If you need to have some sort of, like, post-breakup counseling with me, that's fine," she said. "The whole thing is very heartbreaking, and it's very sad," Christine added. The ex-couple shares six children, and the youngest is just 12.

The ex-wife acknowledged his desire to seek therapy despite past pain and trauma. "We're going to do this for the rest of our lives. You know, be in each other's lives for the rest of our lives," Christine emphasized. "We have kids together and everything."

She previously stated her interest in "being just good friends" with Kody. However, later, she wondered if it was naive and if a platonic relationship was possible between ex-spouses. Kody's only wife, Robyn, also believed therapy could be an option for her husband. "He's dealing with a lot right now. I mean, a lot," she mentioned.

"I sometimes wonder how he's able to keep his head above water," Robyn added. "I would do counseling with anybody in the family that wanted to do it with me. I would do it with Christine." However, the 51-year-old was firm in her decision to part ways with Kody. She told Sister Wives fans, "I am just super grateful that I am not married to him anymore. Oh, my gosh. He's a lot! He's just so intense."

